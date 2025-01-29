Horses for Courses: Is Patrick Cantlay ready to pounce at Pebble Beach?

Although there are players in the field in 2025 with more decorated histories, 2024 champion Wyndham Clark (+6000) deserves attention after setting the course record at Pebble Beach in the third and final round last year. Circling nine birdies and two eagles, he posted 60, broke the record by two shots, and was three strokes better than the nearest competitor. Posting 17-under, his aggregate on Pebble Beach was three shots better than everyone. Making his fifth appearance from 2019, he also cashed T18 in 2020. Nobody has successfully defended the title since 2010.