Horses for Courses: Corey Conners looks to build upon strong record at Sony Open in Hawaii
6 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
With the holidays firmly in the rear-view mirror, 144 players return to work for the first full-field event of 2025 at Waialae Country Club on the south shore of Oahu.
While it might not produce the record-breaking, eye-popping scoring of last week’s season opener, the Sony Open in Hawaii always creates a bevy of low scores. Last year’s tournament, the fifth in the last nine years decided by a playoff, produced the second-highest winning total (17 under) since 2013. Still, Waialae played under par for the week as a par-70 layout (68.8).
Of those assembled in the field this week, several boast strong track records in Honolulu. That group includes Corey Conners (+1400), the second betting choice at FanDuel, who has never missed out on the weekend in six visits. His previous 24 rounds have produced 23 at par or better and 19 in the 60s, but his only top 10 is T3 in 2019. Last year’s T57 finish broke a run of four straight years inside the top 12.
But the Canadian isn’t alone in eyeing this venue. Playing the weekend in 10 of 14 starts, Chris Kirk (+5500) has cashed nine results T30 or better, including T2-T27-third-T18 over the last four editions. Only Matt Kuchar and Russell Henley (+2000) have won more money at Waialae than the two-time runner-up from Georgia
Speaking of Henley, the Georgian captured his first TOUR title here back in 2013, shooting 24-under as a rookie, then lost in a playoff three years ago. Last year, his 16-under total missed (another) playoff by a shot.
The man Henley lost to in 2022? That would be Hideki Matsuyama (+900), the consensus betting favorite after dismantling Kapalua to the tune of 35-under-par last week. Matsuyama fired the lowest winning total at Waialae, 23-under-par 257 in 2022, since Justin Thomas (not entered) set the tournament scoring record of 253 in 2017. Matsuyama, making his 12th start, has found the top 10 only once, which is his victory.
Then there’s last year’s playoff runners-up: Keegan Bradley (+2800) and Byeong-Hun An (+3000). Bradley makes his 10th consecutive appearance and 13th overall. He’s currently on a feast-or-famine run at Sony: T12-MC-T12-MC-P2. He’ll look to break that trend after falling just short last year, while An has proven a quick study at Waialae. The Korean shared 12th on his first visit in 2023 and posted two rounds of 64 last year. His scoring average here is 66.38!
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Ben Griffin (61 rounds)
|T2
|Nico Echavarria (54)
|T2
|Mark Hubbard (54)
|4
|Sam Stevens (53)
|T5
|Tom Hoge (52)
|T5
|Maverick McNealy (52)
|7
|Doug Ghim (51)
|T8
|Seamus Power (50)
|T10
|Eric Cole, Ryo Hisatsune (49)
|T10
|Justin Lower, Keith Mitchell
|T10
|Sahith Theegala
This century, Waialae has played as a Par-70 and has never exceeded 7,100 yards. Since 2007, the scorecard tipped at 7,044 yards and does so again for the 2025 edition. The absence of length allows the entire field to have a go, especially on the two Par-5 holes. In recent memory, only the 2010 and 2020 tournaments have registered a tournament scoring average over 70.
Rounds above this magic number, especially on Thursday and Friday, need not apply. The only time in the last decade that a two-day total OVER par made the cut was during the 2020 edition. Marred by severe weather, winds and rain, the cut was 1-over to play the weekend. Over the last three editions, there has been ONE round above 70 from the players who finished in the top 10 and only 15 total rounds from those in the top 30.
Si Woo Kim (+3300) did not sign for a round above 67 during his victory in 2023. Closing with 64-64, the Korean became the fourth consecutive winner to come from off the pace after 54 holes and the third-consecutive champion to post all four rounds in the 60s. Cashing in six of his previous seven starts, the four-time winner has posted 20 of 26 loops in the 60s, including six totals of 65 or better.
|Rank
|Player
|T3
|Nick Dunlap
|T7
|Patrick Fishburn
|T7
|Rico Hoey
|T11
|Max Greyserman
|T14
|Harry Hall
|T14
|Joe Highsmith
|T14
|Billy Horschel
|T14
|Mark Hubbard
|T14
|Davis Thompson
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith
Not even the weather-impacted 2020 tournament could slow down the scoring on the two Par-5 holes! Ranking in the top 10 of least-difficult Par-5 holes as a duo over the last six seasons, players must take advantage of the 505 yards on hole 9 and 551 yards of hole 18. The highest average score during that range is 4.42, essentially a U.S. Open Par-4. The birdie percentage from this pair has exceeded 60 percent in five of the six most recent tournaments. The last two winners ranked T1 or T2. Eight of the previous 10 finished the week T17 or better. Find players who will make the most of the eight chances over the four rounds!
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Taylor Montgomery
|2
|Max Greyserman
|3
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4
|Denny McCarthy
|5
|Taylor Pendrith
|7
|Jacob Bridgeman
|8
|Ben Silverman
|10
|Thomas Detry
|11
|Vince Whaley
|T16
|Harris English
Averaging 7,100 square feet, the TifDwarf Bermuda putting surfaces provide ample targets on approach. Outside of the weather-stricken 2020 event, the percentage of GIR hit at Waialae easily averages over 70 percent. Prepped to run 11.5 feet or less because of the coastal breeze, judging the undulations and grain in lag putts will be rewarded. Avoiding the dreaded three-putt and one-putting when GIR are missed will keep momentum in the round going.
A winner here in 2019, Matt Kuchar (+8000) was one of the nine consecutive winners to play the week before at Kapalua. That streak ended with a victory from Si Woo Kim in 2023. Now 46 years old, he was the last player 40 or older to win at Waialae since 2008 (K.J. Choi). Winning by four shots over Andrew Putnam, he was the last champion to separate from the field. The last five winners were victorious in a playoff or by one shot. Making his 20th start, his eight paydays in the top 10 and nine top-25 results are the most in the field. Missing the cut in 2024, he cashed T7 in both 2023 and 2022.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Andrew Putnam (+9000): The 2019 runner-up to Kuchar painted the top 10 in the last two seasons and has played the weekend in the previous three years. Cashing T10 last year after T4 in 2023, his streak of rounds at 70 or better has reached 13 straight.
Nick Taylor (+11000): Cashing T32 or worse in his first five visits, the Canadian righted the ship over his last three events. Signing for T11 in 2021, the two-time winner on TOUR returned to post T7 in 2023 and 2024 and owns a 44-under aggregate during that spell.
Daniel Berger (+5500): Teeing it up for the first time since T7 in 2021, the now healthy four-time TOUR winner will look to extend his streak at Waialae to seven tournaments without missing the cut. All 24 rounds are 70 or better and 21 are in the 60s. Welcome back!
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.