Horses for Courses: Corey Conners looks to build upon strong record at Sony Open in Hawaii

A winner here in 2019, Matt Kuchar (+8000) was one of the nine consecutive winners to play the week before at Kapalua. That streak ended with a victory from Si Woo Kim in 2023. Now 46 years old, he was the last player 40 or older to win at Waialae since 2008 (K.J. Choi). Winning by four shots over Andrew Putnam, he was the last champion to separate from the field. The last five winners were victorious in a playoff or by one shot. Making his 20th start, his eight paydays in the top 10 and nine top-25 results are the most in the field. Missing the cut in 2024, he cashed T7 in both 2023 and 2022.