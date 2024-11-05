Horses for Courses: Erik van Rooyen hopes for more par-breaking form at El Cardonal at Diamante

A former winner on Paspalum in Mexico at Mayakoba, Matt Kuchar (+2800) looked like he was going to run away and hide from the field last season. Leading by six shots through 14 holes in Round 3, the 44-year-old made a quadruple bogey and bogey on his next two holes to let the rest of the field back in the tournament. The nine-time winner posted all four rounds at 67 or better and ranked second in Birdie or Better Percentage. Joining him in second place for the week was another veteran, Camilo Villegas (+30000), who tied van Rooyen for third in converting GIR to birdies.