Horses for Courses: Ball-strikers, birdie chasers key at Sanderson Farms

Henrik Norlander (+6600) has turned the Sanderson Farms Championship into his playground over the last four seasons. Finishing runner-up in the five-man playoff a year ago, he bested his pair of T4 paydays from 2021 and 2020 for his top paycheck. Still looking for his first victory on TOUR, the Swede has signed for 16 consecutive rounds under par at The Country Club of Jackson. Making his eighth start, he will try to restart the streak of first-time winners at the event. The first six events featured winners for the first time on TOUR, but the last four have been proven champions.