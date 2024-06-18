Horses for Courses: Scottie Scheffler leads several key stats for TPC River Highlands

The winner from 2021, Harris English (+8000), has cashed in four straight and eight of 10 in his career. The four-time winner on TOUR joined Schauffele by posting T19 in defense. The other former Georgia Bulldog that should be on your radar this week is Brian Harman (+4000). Making the cut in 11 of 13 appearances, the left-hander shared second last year, his best finish of the bunch. The reigning Open Champion has surrounded a missed cut in the fall of 2020 with two top-10 paydays before and three top-10 results after. Add a solo third paycheck from 2015, and he’s cashed six of the last nine in the top 10.