Masters final round updates: Highlights from Sunday

4:45 p.m.: How things can change so quickly at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler nearly adds another hole-out to the collection. Could this be the turning point? From 89 yards the world No. 1 uses the slope behind the pin on the ninth green – reading it almost like a putt – and the ball scares the hole, finishing an inch away. This happens while his playing partner has to pitch out to the front bunker and fails to escape on the first attempt, leading to a double bogey. Morikawa falls three back of Scheffler's lead, who makes the walk up the hill to the 10th hole at 9 under.