Masters final round updates: Highlights from Sunday
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
The final round of the Masters is underway, and although Scottie Scheffler's second green jacket might seem inevitable to some, there are several accomplished players in the mix and ready to give chase Sunday at Augusta National.
Scheffler, world No. 1, entered Sunday at 7-under, one stroke clear of two-time major winner Collin Morikawa. The penultimate pairing includes Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg, two and three strokes off the pace respectively, each seeking their first major title.
Keep it here for updates as the Masters final round unfolds.
5:00 p.m.: Is it inevitable? Scottie Scheffler takes control of the 2024 Masters Tournament with three birdies in a row, heading into Amen Corner. After backing off the 9-foot putt on the 10th green, Scheffler makes no mistakes with the right-to-left breaker, finding the center of the cup.
As this happens, 300 yards ahead, his nearest competitor Ludvig Åberg makes his first mistake of the round, and what a costly one it could be. The young Swede misses left and finds the water hazard greenside at the par-4 11th.
4:50 p.m.: Max Homa joins the dart party at the par-4 10th hole. After splitting the fairway with a drive, Homa hits his second from 161 yards to just 3 feet. Tapping in the putt. he joins Ludvig Åberg who made a routine par, at 7 under heading into Amen Corner.
4:45 p.m.: How things can change so quickly at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler nearly adds another hole-out to the collection. Could this be the turning point? From 89 yards the world No. 1 uses the slope behind the pin on the ninth green – reading it almost like a putt – and the ball scares the hole, finishing an inch away. This happens while his playing partner has to pitch out to the front bunker and fails to escape on the first attempt, leading to a double bogey. Morikawa falls three back of Scheffler's lead, who makes the walk up the hill to the 10th hole at 9 under.
4:35 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg drains a lengthy downhill birdie putt at the par-4 ninth, joining Scheffler and Morikawa as co-leaders at 7 under. Masters first-timer Åberg turns in 3-under 33, looking to become the first player to win his Masters debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.
Homa two-putts for par at the ninth to turn at 6-under total, one off the lead.
As they say, the Masters begins on the final nine Sunday. We are here.
4:30 p.m.: The final pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa both make birdie at the par-5 eighth, moving into a two-way co-lead at 7 under.
Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg, playing the ninth, are each a stroke back at 6 under.
4:25 p.m.: There's now a four-way tie for the lead as the final nine beckons at the Masters.
Max Homa two-putts for birdie at the par-5 eighth, moving into a share of the lead at 6 under, alongside his playing partner Ludvig Åberg and both of the final pairing's competitors in Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler.
4:10 p.m.: After back-to-back two-putt pars at Nos. 5 and 6, Scheffler finds a precarious spot at the par-4 seventh, as his tee shot caroms across the fairway into a spot where trees impact his approach. His second shot catches the front greenside bunker; he splashes to 11 feet and two-putts for his second bogey in four holes.
Scheffler now shares the lead at 6 under with Ludvig Åberg (who made birdie at No. 7 in the group ahead) and Collin Morikawa.
Max Homa is one stroke back after a bogey at No. 7.
3:30 p.m.: After flying his tee shot over the green at the staunch par-3 fourth, leader Scottie Scheffler can't get up and down, as his 14-foot par putt slides by. With a bogey, Scheffler falls to 7 under. He's now just one clear of Max Homa and Collin Morikawa. Ludvig Åberg is two back.
3:20 p.m.: After opening with back-to-back pars, overnight leader Scottie Scheffler stuffs a wedge to 3 feet for an easy birdie at the short par-4 third, which he birdied Saturday via a 35-footer. Scheffler moves to 8 under, two clear of the field.
3:00 p.m.: Max Homa gets up and down for birdie at the par-5 second. It's his first birdie in 34 holes, and he moves to 6 under, one back of Scheffler's lead. His playing partner Ludvig Åberg matches the birdie to reach 5 under.
2:55 p.m.: J.T. Poston won't win the Masters, but his closing stretch Sunday offers clues as to the scoring chances that await. Poston made birdie on Nos. 13, 14 and 15, and he adds a lengthy birdie at the par-4 18th to post 2-under 70 for a 5-over total.
2:40 p.m. ET: As we begin this blog and the final pairing gets underway, let's take stock of notable storylines that emerged early Sunday amidst Augusta's loblolly pines:
• Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods completed his 100th career round at Augusta National, signing for a final-round 77 to complete the week at 16 over. Although Woods will fall short of a record-tying sixth green jacket, his week will be forever etched in Masters history, as he set a tournament record with his 24th consecutive made cut, surpassing the mark he shared with Fred Couples and Gary Player.
Woods played the final round alongside amateur Neal Shipley, who carded 1-over 73 Sunday (12-over total) and will earn low amateur honors as the only of five amateurs to make the cut.
• The conditions softened overnight and the course was ripe for the taking early Sunday. Tom Kim took advantage with a closing 6-under 66, one off the tournament's low score thus far (Bryson DeChambeau's opening-round 65). Kim's score was an 11-stroke improvement from a third-round 77. Kurt Kitayama rebounded from a third-round 82 with a closing 68, and four players carded 3-under 69 in the day's early portion: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee, Jason Day and Camilo Villegas.
• Rory McIlroy stands even-par Sunday through eight holes, 3-over overall for the tournament. Trailing the lead by 10 strokes with 10 holes to play, it appears his quest to complete the career Grand Slam will have to wait another year.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for PGATOUR.COM. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.