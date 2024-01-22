Horses for Courses: Jason Day leads way in taming difficult Torrey Pines

Only two players have won more events and money than Jason Day (+2800). The winner in 2015 and 2018 (both in playoffs) will look to add to his recent hot streak. The longest track on TOUR (7,765 yards, par 72) and the most difficult non-major challenge has fit the eye of the Australian. Racking up seven top-10 paydays from 10 weekend appearances, he has enough power off the tee plus precision on and around the greens to contend annually. The 2014 runner-up hit the podium again in 2022, falling one shot short of a playoff. Last year, he posted T7, his fifth T16 or better in his last six visits.