Horses for Courses: Grillo goes low on Paspalum

Akshay Bhatia (+3500): The three previous events on Paspalum in 2023 provided a personal ATM for the young left-hander. Finishing 19 under in Puerto Rico in the first week of March, he opened with 66 and closed with 65 to take second, three shots clear of third place. Later that month he signed for 63 in Round 2 before cashing T24 at Corales Puntacana. Closing in April at Vidanta, he posted rounds of 65-63 to secure solo fourth. Also, he opened the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay with a win on Paspalum.