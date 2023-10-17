Horses For Courses: Ball strikers please apply at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

After a T13 on debut and T7 in his second attempt, the third time was a charm. Posting four rounds in the 60s, the former PGA Champion came from behind to win by a shot. Signing for rounds in the 60s in nine of 12 loops, 63 posted in Round 2 in 2019 is his best. Turning up the heat, he posted 65 or 66 in four of his last five. Tight driving conditions and small targets on approach fit his ball-striking skill set. The defending champion is one of three players in the field this week to post multiple top 10 paydays.