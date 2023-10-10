Horses for Courses: Former champs gearing up to go low (again) at TPC Summerlin
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
There’s nothing lucky about hosting a PGA TOUR event for 40 years. Since 1983, the Las Vegas desert has been the destination for the world’s best in multiple formats over multiple courses. TPC Summerlin has been involved since opening in 1992 and was made the exclusive host in 2008.
Amid the growth, expansion and changes in the city and surrounding areas, TPC Summerlin has remained the constant. The par-71 layout has tipped out at 7,255 yards and provided the backdrop for the annual shootout beginning with the 2013 edition.
Last October, Dominator Bentgrass greens and Bandera Bermuda fairways were introduced. The new playing surfaces could not slow down the annually low scoring. Tom Kim matched the tournament scoring record, while Patrick Cantlay (not entered this week) equaled the course record of 60 in Round 3.
Looking to make more history, Kim will attempt to become the first player to successfully defend the title on the one-course setup. He leads the field of 132 players in the third event of seven in the FedExCup Fall.
Here’s a look at the players who may have a leg up on the other 131 based on course setup in Sin City, with outright odds via BetMGM Sportsbook:
Martin Laird (+10000): Nobody in the field this week has more wins or career money than the 2009 and 2020 champion. With four more rounds in the 60s in 2022, the Scotsman’s streak has reached 20. Playing every event since 2008, he has cashed in his last five visits, including T11 in calendar 2021.
Webb Simpson (+9000): The 2013 champion has posted 38 of 40 career rounds at par or better. Making the cut in nine of 11 appearances, he missed the cut on his last visit in 2021 as 4 under wasn’t enough to play the final 36 holes in the annual shootout. Playing nine weekends, eight have returned T31 or better, including six paydays of T15 or better.
Tom Kim (+1100): Showing up for the first time, not making a bogey, posting 24-under to tie the tournament record and winning by three shots will be a tough act to follow! Hitting 63 of 72 greens in regulation, the Korean was perfect in scrambling as he got up and down from all nine misses. Merging stellar iron play with a hot putter (third in Strokes Gained: Putting) was a lethal combination in a shootout.
Si Woo Kim (+2200): Cashing T8 twice in the last three years, the Korean is 36 under with a missed cut (MC) stuffed in the middle. In six visits, he’s cashed T25 or better four times and played the weekend five times. Playing 22 total rounds, 19 have registered in the 60s while not breaking par just once.
Adam Schenk (+3000): Posting 20 of 22 career rounds in red figures has seen him collect T27 or better in five of six visits. As highlighted by a T3 two years ago, 11 of his last 16 rounds have been 67 or better. His streak of rounds in red figures is now 17 and counting.
Tom Hoge (+3300): In his last three appearances, he’s 50 under and trending up the leaderboard (T4-T14-T24). Signing for eight rounds of 67 or better from his previous 12, he went closest last year with rounds of 63, 64 and 65 (T4, -20).
Adam Hadwin (+4000): With top-10 paydays in three of his last four starts, the Canadian needs to be in play this week. Cashing T34 or better in six of seven visits, four have resulted in top 10s. In his last four visits, he’s 68-under with a round of 65 or better each trip.
Matt NeSmith (+6600): Making his fifth consecutive appearance, he will be looking to add to his four-year aggregate of 69 under. Posting an absurd scoring average over 16 rounds at 66.69, all have posted in the 60s. Finishing tied for second last year was his second top-10 paycheck in three tries and fourth consecutive payday inside the top 20.
Ryan Moore (+20000): The former UNLV product was the first champion to post 24-under in the fall of 2012. Cashing from 10 of 13, he’s played the weekend in six of his last seven visits. Everyone needs a long shot!
