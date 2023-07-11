Statement of Ron Price

Regardless, it was clear to us—and to all who love the PGA TOUR and the game of golf as a whole—that the dispute was undermining growth of our sport and threatening the very survival of the PGA TOUR and it was unsustainable. While we had significant wins in the litigation, our players, fans, partners, employees, charities and communities would lose in the long run. Instead of losing control of the PGA TOUR, an American institution and tradition, we pursued a peace that would not only end the divisive litigation battles but would also maintain the PGA TOUR’s structure, mission and longstanding support for charity. While negotiations toward a Definitive Agreement are currently underway—and there are no guarantees that we will receive the ultimate approval from our Policy Board, including five Player Directors—the Framework agreement contains important safeguards that ensure the TOUR will operate fundamentally as it does today: The TOUR will control operations; the TOUR will control the board of the new subsidiary; and the TOUR will be the governing body for competitive golf in connection with any combined golf operations. The agreement provides clear, explicit and permanent safeguards that ensure the TOUR will lead the decisions that shape our future, and that we will have control over our operations, strategy and continuity of our mission.