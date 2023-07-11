Statement of Jimmy Dunne

Even before I joined the board, I had seen the incredibly significant contributions that the TOUR makes to professional golf and to communities around the world. The TOUR continually works to make golf more accessible to everyone, regardless of age, socioeconomic status, race or nationality. It has a strong and longstanding tradition of contributing its net proceeds to charity, something that I believe is unique in the world of professional sports. Last year, the TOUR and its tournaments generated $215 million for 3,000 charities across the United States, bringing the total charitable impact to $3.6 billion since the TOUR’s inception 54 years ago. We are immensely proud of this commitment. With LIV Golf’s inaugural season in 2022, however, I noticed a change. Golf was suddenly filled with animosity, conflict and division. The players were choosing sides, and the TOUR was faced with the unfortunate necessity of suspending players who chose to play in the inaugural LIV series, despite their membership in the TOUR. There are just a few hundred touring professionals in the PGA TOUR. The very foundation of membership in the PGA TOUR—and the basis for the system that generates revenues available for players—is the exclusive grant of media rights by players to the PGA TOUR. As such, even though a relatively small number of players chose to join LIV, the impact of their departures was significant for the TOUR. This was a huge and growing disruption, which distracted the key stakeholders from our usual focus on the game of golf and on the TOUR’s larger mission.