Frequently Asked Questions

No. The PGA TOUR remains intact. The subsidiary – PGA TOUR Enterprises – will include PIF as a non-controlling, minority investor, as they are in many other American businesses. PGA TOUR Enterprises will be led by a board of directors. The majority of that board will be appointed by the PGA TOUR, and that entity will be run by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, who will serve as CEO. The PGA TOUR’s controlling interest on that board of directors will remain constant going forward, regardless of the size of the PIF’s initial or any future incremental investments. The board of directors will also have the ability to decline any unwanted investment.