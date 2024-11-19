Expert Picks: The RSM Classic

Winner: Mackenzie Hughes (3500) – Quite frankly, I just see this as value on the board given he’s shown he can contend here prior with two runner-ups and he’s a better player now. I’m also a believer of the post-Presidents Cup bump for International Team players. Recent form and course form to go with that spells sign me up.

Top 10: Ben Griffin (+275) – I just can’t let go. I’ve liked Griffin the last few weeks in the fall and he’s not quite got there. But I’m afraid if I jump off now completely, he will burn me on the backside. Eighth last week and T8 last time in Sea Island.

Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+10000) – At No. 126 in the FedExCup Standings, Norlander has plenty to play for this week. The motivation of needing to play to the end to try to jump into the 125 and secure a TOUR card makes him a great plus-money option in all-place markets.