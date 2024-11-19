Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Nov. 19. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: J.T. Poston (+3300) – If the winning score is going to dip below 20-under par, Poston is going to be on my shortlist. A winner already this fall in Las Vegas, he’s plenty familiar with this event – even if his tournament history leaves something to be desired.
- Top 10: Mackenzie Hughes (+300) – It’s nearly unanimous on the Canadian, which is never a good sign. But you can’t argue with his penchant for success at Sea Island, including a win and a pair of runner-up finishes, and he’s been strong during the fall despite sliding back over the weekend in Bermuda.
- Longshot: Mark Hubbard (+5500) – “Homeless Hubbs” has two top-15 finishes in his last three starts, including a T3 in Bermuda, and his SG: stats around Sea Island are better than his results might indicate.
- Head-to-Head: Davis Thompson (+125) over Ludvig Åberg – I love getting this price on Thompson, one of the best players in the field, against the defending champ who might be easing back into competition in the wake of knee surgery.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Mackenzie Hughes (3500) – Quite frankly, I just see this as value on the board given he’s shown he can contend here prior with two runner-ups and he’s a better player now. I’m also a believer of the post-Presidents Cup bump for International Team players. Recent form and course form to go with that spells sign me up.
- Top 10: Ben Griffin (+275) – I just can’t let go. I’ve liked Griffin the last few weeks in the fall and he’s not quite got there. But I’m afraid if I jump off now completely, he will burn me on the backside. Eighth last week and T8 last time in Sea Island.
- Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+10000) – At No. 126 in the FedExCup Standings, Norlander has plenty to play for this week. The motivation of needing to play to the end to try to jump into the 125 and secure a TOUR card makes him a great plus-money option in all-place markets.
- Head-to-Head: Denny McCarthy (-105) over Seamus Power – A deadly putter is needed at The RSM Classic, and when he has it rolling there are few better than McCarthy. He’s a man to watch in all markets but as an underdog against just one player … too hard to pass up.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Ben Griffin (+2800) – It’s becoming a rite of passage on the Golfbet team to pick Griffin as a winner this fall. Now it’s my turn, and third time’s the charm! He’s coming off four rounds in the 60s for an eighth-place finish in Bermuda. He also finished T8 at The RSM Classic last year.
- Top 10: Mackenzie Hughes (+300) – He’s feast or famine at Sea Island with two solo seconds and two missed cuts in his last four starts here. Hughes already has two top-10 finishes this fall. I like that math and will take the chance.
- Longshot: Sepp Straka (+5000) – I was surprised to see him in the longshot range. Full transparency; Straka has missed the cut three of his four times at Sea Island. However, he didn’t play last year. Surely you can find a place for him somewhere on your betting card.
- Head-to-Head: Davis Thompson (+125) over Ludvig Åberg – I can’t ignore the unknowns with Åberg's surgery from a torn meniscus just two months ago. Thompson at plus money makes this even more enticing.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Denny McCarthy (+3300) – This event has been a magnet for first-time winners on TOUR (nine of 14) and McCarthy is still looking for his first. With top-10 paydays in three of his last five starts at Sea Island, it's time for one of the best putters on the planet to finally close the deal.
- Top 10: Sam Stevens (+450) – After a T6 in Mexico, the 28-year-old couldn't buy one on the greens of Bermuda. The putter should rebound this week to match his excellent ball-striking.
- Longshot: Joe Highsmith (+8000) – I'm not crazy about this number but I have no problem hooking my wagon to a rookie who has cashed top-20s (including T6 and solo fifth) four times in five FedExCup Fall events.
- Head-to-Head: Denny McCarthy (-105) over Seamus Power – Both players have had success at Sea Island, but I am backing my outright winner here.
