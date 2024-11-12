Expert Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Winner: Carson Young (+4000) – A year ago, Camilo Villegas was second in Mexico and then hopped to Bermuda to become a victor. Young looked the winner early in the fourth round last week before Eckroat took it. Form will continue at great odds.

Top 10: Justin Lower (+225) – Lower joined Young in second place last week so if it’s not Young he continues going low, it will be Lower! His emotional interviews last week prove what this all means to him and I’m on board.

Longshot: Ryan Moore (+10000) – It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the former amateur standout and five-time TOUR winner at his peak but his driving accuracy speaks to this course. He knows wind from Las Vegas and was T5 last time out in Bermuda.