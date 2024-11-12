Expert Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf concluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Nov. 12. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sam Stevens (+2500) – I (correctly) had Stevens as a top-10 pick last week in Mexico, so it’s time for an upgrade. Stevens has finished T37 or better in each of his last four starts and is one of the better putters in this week’s field.
- Top 10: Daniel Berger (+300) – The veteran continues to trend in the right direction this fall, with four straight top-40 finishes as he inches closer to solidifying his playing status for 2025.
- Longshot: Chad Ramey (+8000) – If you can win in the Dominican Republic, you can win in Bermuda. Right? Ramey was T17 here two years ago and has made four straight cuts this fall.
- Head-to-Head: Carson Young (-120) over Jhonattan Vegas – This course feels like a tough match for Vegas, while Young looks to ride the momentum of last week’s near-miss in Mexico.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Ben Griffin (+1800)– Top 25s in his last two starts this FedExCup Fall and a previous T3 in Bermuda have me feeling like he is trending in the right direction.
- Top 10: Matti Schmid (+250) – Third place a year ago and three recent top 16 efforts, including two top-10s.
- Longshot: Vince Whaley (+5500)– I like Whaley in the place markets this week but perhaps he can go all the way to the top. Couple of recent top-20s and two previous Bermuda top-10s.
- Head-to-Head: Ben Griffin (-105) over Mackenzie Hughes – If I like him to win it all, it stands to reason I like him to beat just one player. Getting underdog odds here so all the more reason.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Carson Young (+4000) – A year ago, Camilo Villegas was second in Mexico and then hopped to Bermuda to become a victor. Young looked the winner early in the fourth round last week before Eckroat took it. Form will continue at great odds.
- Top 10: Justin Lower (+225) – Lower joined Young in second place last week so if it’s not Young he continues going low, it will be Lower! His emotional interviews last week prove what this all means to him and I’m on board.
- Longshot: Ryan Moore (+10000) – It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the former amateur standout and five-time TOUR winner at his peak but his driving accuracy speaks to this course. He knows wind from Las Vegas and was T5 last time out in Bermuda.
- Head-to-Head: Patrick Rodgers (+115) over Doug Ghim – The money usually knows, and it’s all on Ghim here. The wind in Bermuda hasn’t been kind to Ghim in the past, missing his last two cuts there. This is an odds play given Rodgers was T3 and fourth in his last two Bermuda starts.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Justin Lower (+2500) – Sharing second last week, he ranked in the top 10 in Fairways, GIR, and Putting. In three previous visits to Bermuda, he's posted 11 of 12 rounds in the 60s. In 2024, three of his four top-10 paydays have been in international waters.
- Top 10: Ryan McCormick (+900) – Let's gamble. After T16 and T24 in his last two events, I'm here for the next step!
- Longshot: Nate Lashley (+6600) – A veteran who knows how to handle the breeze and a previous winner on TOUR, this former winner checks the main boxes for previous winners at Port Royal. It doesn't hurt he's played the weekend in his last five starts in the FedExCup Fall.
- Head-to-Head: Nico Echavarria (-110) over Matti Schmid – Usually after a victory, a player slows down, especially this time of year. The Colombian, who won in breezy conditions at the Puerto Rico Open in March of 2023, backed up his in Japan win with T6 in Mexico.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy Expert results
|Name
|Season rank
|Season points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.