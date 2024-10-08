JUST NOW
Expert Picks: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Oct. 8. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Stephan Jaeger (+3300) – One of the best drivers in the field, he has won on a number of different venues during his pro career and just shot four straight rounds in the 60s in Mississippi.
- Top 10: Peter Kuest (+1400) – The Utah resident has only made three starts on TOUR this year, but he turned two of them into top-10 results.
- Longshot: Rico Hoey (+6600) – Hoey hasn’t missed a cut since the U.S. Open, and on paper, he’s one of the best ball-strikers on TOUR this season.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Patrick Fishburn (-105) over Beau Hossler – Fishburn is one of several players in the field with Utah ties and had a top-three finish just last month in Napa, while there may be some emotional hangover for Hossler after his playoff loss.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Harry Hall (+4000) – Recent champion on TOUR who has a nice record at similar elevation in Las Vegas. With forgiving fairways, I’m looking for a player who is great around the greens (second) and decent on them. Coming off a couple of DP World Tour top 20s.
- Top 10: Patrick Fishburn (+275) – Three top-sixes in his last five starts and now a return to his home in Utah has me thinking he can seriously contend. Leads Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts in terms of this field.
- Longshot: Daniel Berger (+5000)– We are starting to see glimpses of the old Daniel Berger and if he keeps knocking down top 10s and getting in contention you won’t see long odds like this for long. Claims the back injury is not a concern at all anymore.
- H2H: Ryan Fox (-105) over Stephan Jaeger – Liked what I saw from Fox last week despite a late fade on Sunday to T11, and Jaeger’s approach game of late has been a little askew.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Ben Griffin (+3300) – I’m throwing out the normal stats and metrics this week since this event is so unique. I’m looking for a player who has been in decent form lately and knocked on the door multiple times in 2024. Griffin has four top 10s this year, including a runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open. His opening round 64 last week also proves he can still get hot.
- Top 10: Seamus Power (+220) – I missed this same bet on Power last week with a bogey on the 72nd hole. I won’t be afraid to make it again. He’s playing as consistently as anyone in this field.
- Longshot: Bud Cauley (+5500) – We’re all rooting for Cauley. To think this guy could come back from the brutal accident he endured four years ago and be a contender again on TOUR right now. He’s coming off his first top 10 of the season last week and only missed the playoff by two shots.
- H2H: Patrick Rodgers (-120) over Alex Smalley – I think that 63 Sunday in Mississippi is a misrepresentation of the way that Smalley’s game has been trending. He's missed the cut in 15 of 25 events this season. Meanwhile, Rodgers has finished inside the top 40 in eight of his last nine events.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Daniel Berger (+4000) – Berger showed a lot last week with a solo-seventh finish and said he felt 100% after his bogey-free, first-round 65. I’ll back a four-time TOUR winner hungry from his return after a lengthy injury.
- Top 10: Michael Thorbjornsen (+275) – The young star in the making looked good last week with a T8 finish. I trust his solid play continues into Utah.
- Longshot: David Skinns (+8000) – I don’t think anyone is surprised anymore seeing his name pop up. Buy the value here with a chance to cash out come late Saturday/early Sunday for a nice profit.
- H2H: Ben Griffin (-105) over Chan Kim – Game has been solid since back-to-back MC at The Open and 3M. A T7 at Wyndham and back-to-back cuts made at the FedEx St. Jude and last week at Sanderson Farms. While waiting for his breakout, at the very least I trust him against Kim.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy Expert results
|Name
|Season rank
|Season points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
