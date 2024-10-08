Expert Picks: Black Desert Championship

Winner: Ben Griffin (+3300) – I’m throwing out the normal stats and metrics this week since this event is so unique. I’m looking for a player who has been in decent form lately and knocked on the door multiple times in 2024. Griffin has four top 10s this year, including a runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open. His opening round 64 last week also proves he can still get hot.

Top 10: Seamus Power (+220) – I missed this same bet on Power last week with a bogey on the 72 nd hole. I won’t be afraid to make it again. He’s playing as consistently as anyone in this field.

Longshot: Bud Cauley (+5500) – We’re all rooting for Cauley. To think this guy could come back from the brutal accident he endured four years ago and be a contender again on TOUR right now. He’s coming off his first top 10 of the season last week and only missed the playoff by two shots.