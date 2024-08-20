Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This is the first season of a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the BMW Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, August 20. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+600) – Call me crazy, but I think I might be getting the best player in the field at this price. Fresh off a runner-up in Memphis, he'll pass Scheffler for the top spot heading to East Lake.
- Top 10: Patrick Cantlay (+150) – It's chalky, but every unit counts. Cantlay has a great history with Nicklaus courses and seems to perk up when the BMW heads to one-off venues.
- Longshot: Taylor Pendrith (+6600) – The long-hitting Canadian will make one more push for East Lake - and inclusion in next month's Presidents Cup.
- H2H: Collin Morikawa (-110) over Rory McIlroy – The Ulsterman was all out of sorts last week in Memphis. I'll take Morikawa, who continues a solid (albeit winless) season and still has FedExCup aspirations.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+600) – More often than not in the FedExCup Playoffs, someone wins twice. Schauffele IS going to win next week so I’m putting him down for the first of his two wins here. Saw enough last week in Memphis and in three practice holes Monday at Castle Pines to convince me he’s hungry for this.
- Top 10: Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500) – A two-time winner at high altitude in Switzerland, Fitzpatrick also nerds out more than most on dialing in his numbers and crunching the stats. Intellect will matter this week and I think this guy has plenty of it.
- Longshot: Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500) – Doubling down on the Englishman who was out on the range with his Trackman before just about anyone else on Monday. Will play aggressively also chasing the TOUR Championship.
- H2H: Xander Schauffele (+135) vs Scottie Scheffler – If I think he’s going to win the tournament then I have to take the plus money against the one guy he’s chasing in the FedExCup.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Viktor Hovland (+1800) – We know Hovland's game is volatile. Perhaps, just perhaps, last week’s close call is what will breed consistency. He’s going to crush it tee-to-green at Castle Pines. If his putting is similar to last week, he will be in it Sunday afternoon.
- Top 10: Akshay Bhatia (+300) – This is a great place for him to make a name for himself in the Playoffs. His best events have been the birdie fests, and we expect to see that this week. He has won in altitude before at the Barracuda Championship in California.
- Longshot: Nick Dunlap (+6600) – Speaking of the Barracuda, he’s the most recent winner. A T5 last week proved he can compete against the best fields on TOUR. His U.S. Amateur win last year came at a course right down the road from Castle Pines at Cherry Hills.
- H2H: Tony Finau (+110) over Tommy Fleetwood – I’m drinking the Rob Bolton Power Rankings Kool-Aid. Plus, at a course where a ton of birdies are needed, I don’t like the guy who finished last at the FedEx St. Jude in SG: Putting. I’ll gladly take the underdog.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay (+1800) – It’s time for big game Patty Ice to make his annual appearance. Known to come alive late in the playoffs, Cantlay is trending at the right time. Add in the fact that he ranks first in the field in SG: High Elevation in the last 30 rounds and second in SG on Nicklaus-designed courses behind only Scottie Scheffler.
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+180) – The Utah native is getting some big hype this week, not only for his local ties but he’s been playing some great golf. With such a unique test that the players have this week, I do think it gives Finau an advantage (dare I say +3000 First-Round Leader?).
- Longshot: Nick Dunlap (+6600) – I’m all in on the kid! What a story it would be even if he finished high enough to make the TOUR Championship. This week will show if he is actually ready to make that next step into becoming a top-tier player, or if he’s still got some wrinkles to iron out.
- H2H: Tony Finau (+110) over Tommy Fleetwood – I can’t believe this line has Fleetwood a -135 favorite. Should be closer to even each way, with maybe even Finau favorited. Fleetwood is on the bubble this week for TOUR Champ. Back the local.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|77
|13,473
|449
|3,591
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|204
|13,307
|397
|3,610
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|623
|12,960
|1818
|3,475
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|946
|12,675
|2,073
|3,013
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,303
|12,260
|1,632
|3,222
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,072
|10,494
|1,652
|3,213
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-19.37u
|-28.5u
|-0.67u
|+9.8u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-22.92u
|-33u
|+10.83u
|-0.75u
|Chris Breece
|-31.72u
|-28u
|-1.52u
|-2.2u
|Will Gray
|-33.55u
|-28u
|-1.25u
|-4.30u
