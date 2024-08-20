Expert Picks: BMW Championship

Winner: Patrick Cantlay (+1800) – It’s time for big game Patty Ice to make his annual appearance. Known to come alive late in the playoffs, Cantlay is trending at the right time. Add in the fact that he ranks first in the field in SG: High Elevation in the last 30 rounds and second in SG on Nicklaus-designed courses behind only Scottie Scheffler.

Top 10: Tony Finau (+180) – The Utah native is getting some big hype this week, not only for his local ties but he’s been playing some great golf. With such a unique test that the players have this week, I do think it gives Finau an advantage (dare I say +3000 First-Round Leader?).

Longshot: Nick Dunlap (+6600) – I’m all in on the kid! What a story it would be even if he finished high enough to make the TOUR Championship. This week will show if he is actually ready to make that next step into becoming a top-tier player, or if he’s still got some wrinkles to iron out.