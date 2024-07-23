Expert Picks: 3M Open
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the 3M Open in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: J.T. Poston (+3000) – If you can shoot low enough to win the John Deere, you can hang at TPC Twin Cities. Poston’s made cut streak ended at Royal Troon but he was a runner-up here a year ago.
- Top 10: Maverick McNealy (+450) – This is the part of the season when FedExCup standing takes center stage, and McNealy is precariously positioned at No. 67. A big week in the Land of 10,000 Lakes will solidify his FedExCup Playoffs standing – even if I’m not super confident in him grabbing the trophy.
- Longshot: Pierceson Coody (+10000) – I’ll take a stab with half of the Coody twins, as Pierceson lost a playoff at the ISCO Championship in his most recent start. He has a ton of potential and could be knocking on the door of a maiden win again soon.
- H2H: Billy Horschel (-120) over Tom Hoge – Horschel is rolling right along after his Open runner-up, while Hoge has struggled recently in most facets of his game outside of his stellar approach play. Plus I give Horschel a sentimental edge since we shared a pre-dawn flight from Glasgow after The Open.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Tony Finau (+1000) – Despite last week's disappointing effort when I thought he was a winner in the making, I’ll head back to the well on Tony and take him where he’s proven.
- Top 10: Cam Davis (+333) – Summertime is Davis time most years and this season it proves true once more. Recent win kickstarts a run.
- Longshot: Thriston Lawrence (+6600) – Go with the hot hand despite his heartache at The Open. Showed he belongs on the big stage last week and now can push towards joining the TOUR more often next season.
- H2H: Taylor Pendrith (+100) over Clanton – Big-hitting experience over big-balling youth.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Sahith Theegala (+2200) – I won’t let a bad week at The Open Championship make me overlook Theegala, who finished T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open just the week before. In the last three years at the 3M Open, 13 of the 17 players who finished top five and ties either missed the cut at The Open or did not play. Theegala has more in the tank than a lot of others.
- Top 10: Keith Mitchell (+275) – Call it a down year for Mitchell- but he still has three top 10 finishes. The putter is the only club holding him back. He’s top 10 on TOUR for both off the tee and approach. Figure out the putter well enough, and a top 10 shouldn’t be hard for a guy who has gone fifth-T5 in his last two times at TPC Twin Cities.
- Longshot: Doug Ghim (+6600) – Ghim has two top-20 finishes here in the last four years. His approach game has been among the best on TOUR statistically (ninth in SG: Approach). Just like with Mitchell, all it takes is one hot week with the putter.
- H2H: Erik Van Rooyen (-120) over Patrick Rodgers – The stats lean van Rooyen over Rodgers here. He tends to play his best when it’s a birdie-fest.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Tom Hoge (+3000) – There's no better place than TPC Twin Cities for Hoge to get back into February form. Made the cut at The Open last week but most notably, T3 at the Travelers. Has good history here in Minnesota (T20, T4 in the last two years) and is one of the best approach players on TOUR. Expect Hoge to fill up the board with birdies and contend down the stretch on Sunday.
- Top 10: Jake Knapp (+550) – Bombers have shown some success here at the 3M Open. We’ve also seen the emergence of young star talent. This year, it’ll be Knapp fitting that mold. TPC Twin Cities is comparable to Florida courses with a lot of water, a stretch of golf where Knapp played well this year going T4 at PGA National and making cuts at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS.
- Longshot: Michael Thorbjornsen (+6000) – Bound to break through soon, this is a week where Thorbjornsen can really get his game going. Just came IN T2 not too long ago at the John Deere Classic birdie fest.
- H2H: Tom Hoge (-105) over Billy Horschel – Outside the fact that I like Hoge this week, I also see a big hangover coming for an emotional battle that Horschel put up last week. It’ll be hard for him to jump right back into competition.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|114
|12,310
|861
|2,428
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|350
|12,110
|1,004
|2,003
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|683
|11,866
|1,838
|2,234
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|726
|11,857
|1,185
|2,372
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,068
|11,549
|447
|2,511
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,060
|9,563
|1,126
|2,382
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-16.22u
|-29u
|+12.23u
|+0.55u
|Ben Everill
|-20.02u
|-24.5u
|-3.42u
|+7.9u
|Chris Breece
|-25.02u
|-24u
|-0.12u
|-0.9u
|Will Gray
|-32.55u
|-24u
|-6.5u
|-2.05u
