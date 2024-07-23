Expert Picks: 3M Open

Winner: Sahith Theegala (+2200) – I won’t let a bad week at The Open Championship make me overlook Theegala, who finished T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open just the week before. In the last three years at the 3M Open, 13 of the 17 players who finished top five and ties either missed the cut at The Open or did not play. Theegala has more in the tank than a lot of others.

Top 10: Keith Mitchell (+275) – Call it a down year for Mitchell- but he still has three top 10 finishes. The putter is the only club holding him back. He’s top 10 on TOUR for both off the tee and approach. Figure out the putter well enough, and a top 10 shouldn’t be hard for a guy who has gone fifth-T5 in his last two times at TPC Twin Cities.

Longshot: Doug Ghim (+6600) – Ghim has two top-20 finishes here in the last four years. His approach game has been among the best on TOUR statistically (ninth in SG: Approach). Just like with Mitchell, all it takes is one hot week with the putter.