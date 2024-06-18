Expert Picks: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Travelers Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, June 18. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Tony Finau (+3300) – Finau has really turned things around, with four straight finishes of T18 or better highlighted by a T3 result at Pinehurst. His price this week speaks to his relatively mediocre history at TPC River Highlands, but a handful of top-25s (including a T13 two years ago) show promise.
- Top 10: Brian Harman (+250) – Six top-10s in Connecticut since 2013 for the reigning Open champ? Sign me up.
- Longshot: Stephan Jaeger (+10000) – A winner in Houston, he has been steady since his big breakthrough including a top-25 last week. Anyone who can shoot 58 on the Korn Ferry Tour can get it around TPC River Highlands.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Patrick Cantlay (+110) over Ludvig Åberg – I love the prospect of getting Cantlay at plus-money on a course where he has thrived before. The post-major hangover should be a wash between these two and I still have some questions about Åberg’s ability to avoid a weekend swoon.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+750) – I am not a fan of these odds but I cannot ignore Schauffele’s history and stat profile for TPC River Highlands. There is better value out there on players like, Åberg, Theegala and Harman but ultimately I think the PGA Champion has enough energy left in the tank to have some fun here.
- Top 10: Brian Harman (+250) – This guy is a perennial contender at TPC River Highlands so he should be on your radar across the board. Top 10 in four of his last five starts in this event.
- Longshot: Keegan Bradley (+5000) – The defending champion will have more internal energy than most this week because this is his home region event. It was no surprise last season that Bradley won after a major at a place he had an affinity with, as Matt Fitzpatrick did at the 2023 RBC Heritage after the Masters. As others tire, Bradley will lift.
- H2H: Patrick Cantlay (+110) over Ludvig Åberg – This is a numbers play. My instinct is Åberg has an awesome chance to win this week but without knowing how much gas came out of the tank of both U.S. Open contenders in this matchup, I see a chance to get plus money on a former course record holder at TPC River Highlands.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Ludvig Aberg (+1400) – With how iconic the finish to the U.S. Open was, does anyone even remember who had the lead after 36 holes? The one thing that kept Ludvig from holding his lead into the weekend was the lack of experience and learning how to navigate a tough major track. That’s not a problem this week. Keep in mind, we’re on the tail end of a three-week stretch. These players are exhausted. The definition of exhausted is a little different for a 24-year-old.
- Top 10: Sahith Theegala (+240) – He’s quietly becoming one of the most consistent players on TOUR with five Top 10 finishes already this year. I loved his bounce back after an opening 77 last week. He played his final 54 holes in even par. I also like that he has good memories here with a T2 in 2022.
- Longshot: Kurt Kitayama (+15000) – I think people really need to factor in that exhaustion factor this week. Picking players who have missed recent cuts seems risky, but Kitayama is rested having missed the cut the last two weeks. The reason I like him here is because of our Golfbet key stat of approach shots from 125-150 yards and 150-175 yards. He ranks 19th and 3rd in those stats, respectively.
- H2H: Justin Thomas (-120) over Jordan Spieth – They will be two popular guys to watch this week. Spieth’s crazy win here in 2017 seems like a long time ago. He hasn’t performed well since.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1000) – It’s no secret that Morikawa is on the cusp of victory. It will happen sooner than later and every golf bettor will be kicking themselves for not backing him that week because of how obvious it was that he’s ready to win. With how he’s been putting over the last couple weeks, Morikawa should fill the scorecard with plenty of birdies.
- Top 10: Brian Harman (+250) – There is just no reason not to back Brian Harman at the Travelers. Proven horse for the course and in some really good form (no worse than T33 in the last 4 starts which included both PGA Championship and U.S. Open).
- Longshot: Akshay Bhatia (+8000) – Tremendous value here for a guy who finished T22 at the Memorial and T16 at the US Open in his last two starts. Playing great golf and should be closer to the +4000 range.
- H2H: Brian Harman (-120) over Sepp Straka – The trust in Brian Harman this week is high.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Segment Points
|Season Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|705
|10,587
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|763
|10,425
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|606
|10,303
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|744
|10,229
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|623
|9,661
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|662
|7,843
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-15.77u
|-19.5u
|-1.92u
|+5.65u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-19.37u
|-24u
|+3.73u
|+0.9u
|Chris Breece
|-23.4u
|-19u
|-2.7u
|-1.8u
|Will Gray
|-29.15
|-19u
|-5u
|-5.15u
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.