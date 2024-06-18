Expert Picks: Travelers Championship

Winner: Ludvig Aberg (+1400) – With how iconic the finish to the U.S. Open was, does anyone even remember who had the lead after 36 holes? The one thing that kept Ludvig from holding his lead into the weekend was the lack of experience and learning how to navigate a tough major track. That’s not a problem this week. Keep in mind, we’re on the tail end of a three-week stretch. These players are exhausted. The definition of exhausted is a little different for a 24-year-old.

Top 10: Sahith Theegala (+240) – He’s quietly becoming one of the most consistent players on TOUR with five Top 10 finishes already this year. I loved his bounce back after an opening 77 last week. He played his final 54 holes in even par. I also like that he has good memories here with a T2 in 2022.

Longshot: Kurt Kitayama (+15000) – I think people really need to factor in that exhaustion factor this week. Picking players who have missed recent cuts seems risky, but Kitayama is rested having missed the cut the last two weeks. The reason I like him here is because of our Golfbet key stat of approach shots from 125-150 yards and 150-175 yards. He ranks 19 th and 3 rd in those stats, respectively.