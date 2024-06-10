Expert Picks: 124th U.S. Open

Winner: Rory McIlroy (+1200) – Scheffler will most likely win this week, and after saying I think he will win three majors this year after the Masters, I stand by that. With that being said, I don’t ever support +333 odds in a 156-man field. This may be the last season McIlroy’s game will be third in the world. McIlroy needs to take advantage of the form he’s in with another major on his resume. I think we see some unbelievable scrambling and dialed driver/iron play to push him towards a win.

Top 10: Sungjae Im (+600) – Outside of Scheffler and Schauffele, Sungjae Im could make a case for one of the hottest players on TOUR since the Masters. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship but has played the RBC Canadian, Wells Fargo Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial and has no worse than a T12 finish. His SG: Around the Green and SG: Putting is what I like the most from him and should be on display this week at Pinehurst.

Longshot: Sepp Straka (+8000) – Straka’s proving to be a big game hunter (T16 at THE PLAYERS, T16 at the Masters, T5 at RBC, T8 at Wells Fargo, T5 last week at the Memorial). Watch out for him.