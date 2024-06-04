Expert Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Winner: Scottie Scheffler (+350) – While I DO NOT suggest you jump on these minuscule odds for a player to win a golf tournament before it starts, I ultimately think Scheffler wins. He destroyed Jack’s Place from tee to green last year, and had he made any putts at all would have gapped the field. He might do just that this year. Let's hope for fluctuation in his odds and grab the high point.

Top 10: Collin Morikawa (+105) – I guess it’s a chalky week for me but I declared right after his poor final round at the PGA Championship that I would be on Morikawa at the Memorial. Since every other man and his dog has taken him to win, I’ll take the conservative route. Tee-to-green guru who looked good here a year ago until back spasms hit Sunday morning.

Longshot: Si Woo Kim (+5000) – Has proven to play well at Muirfield Village Golf Club gaining +1.782 strokes a round in the last five trips here. Sixth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green. Only one missed cut this season. Is the type of player who can always throw in a super low round.