Expert Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler (+350) – While I DO NOT suggest you jump on these minuscule odds for a player to win a golf tournament before it starts, I ultimately think Scheffler wins. He destroyed Jack’s Place from tee to green last year, and had he made any putts at all would have gapped the field. He might do just that this year. Let's hope for fluctuation in his odds and grab the high point.
- Top 10: Collin Morikawa (+105) – I guess it’s a chalky week for me but I declared right after his poor final round at the PGA Championship that I would be on Morikawa at the Memorial. Since every other man and his dog has taken him to win, I’ll take the conservative route. Tee-to-green guru who looked good here a year ago until back spasms hit Sunday morning.
- Longshot: Si Woo Kim (+5000) – Has proven to play well at Muirfield Village Golf Club gaining +1.782 strokes a round in the last five trips here. Sixth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green. Only one missed cut this season. Is the type of player who can always throw in a super low round.
- H2H: Si Woo Kim (-120) over Tony Finau – Four top-20s in a row at Muirfield Village for Si Woo Kim has me taking this somewhat risky play. He usually isn’t as strong as a favorite and can sometimes fade late if not in contention… but I’ll still ride the rollercoaster.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa +1200: I started out looking for reasons not to pick him. Yes, he’s a trendy pick, but he has also proven he will be in contention most big weeks (T3, ninth, T16, T4, fourth since the Masters). Morikawa is eventually going to figure this thing out.
- Top 10: Patrick Cantlay +200: If it’s fair to say Cantlay isn’t playing good golf right now, it’s also fair to say he’s not playing THAT bad. His best 2024 finishes have come at courses he’s had a good history at (T4 at The Genesis and T3 at RBC Heritage). In a Signature Event, I like these odds even more given his history.
- Longshot: Si Woo Kim +5000: Kim’s form here is hard to ignore (fourth/T13/T9 in his last three starts). He’s the kind of player who goes into hiding for a while and then comes out and wins. His last victory was over a year ago.
- H2H: Jordan Spieth (+105) over Russell Henley: The line for the Spieth-coaster is short. Maybe that’s why I am on it. I’ll choose to look at his 2.0 Strokes Gained per round on the field at Muirfield.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele +900: The monkey is off his back and the floodgates have officially opened. Comes into the week in amazing form (check), loves Muirfield Village (check), driver and irons are in a good place for the course (check). What more could you ask for? If Scottie Scheffler wasn’t playing like a freak of nature this year, Xander would be the clear-cut favorite around the 6/1 range, so take the value.
- Top 10: Sam Burns +300: Burns finally showed something last week. Unfortunately, the dreaded Sunday struggles are still there which scares me away from an outright. I still think he’s turning the corner and should play great at this track after a very solid week in Canada.
- Longshot: Will Zalatoris +6000: Zalatoris stays on my watch list. Don’t sleep. He’s got such elite iron play that it could spark any given week, so why not at Muirfield Village?
- H2H: Corey Conners (-120) over Tom Kim: Tom Kim has been playing better as of late but he's still relatively unreliable. Conners on the other hand is the opposite, one I can trust will have a great week with the irons and a solid finish.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, June 4. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
RESULTS
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-17.37u
|-22u
|+5.73u
|-1.1u
|Ben Everill
|-18.52u
|-22u
|-1.97u
|+5.45u
|Chris Breece
|-19.4u
|-17u
|-0.7u
|-1.8u
|Will Gray
|-24.95u
|-17u
|-3u
|-4.95u
