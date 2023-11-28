Expert Picks: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's note: The Hero World Challenge is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game, which will resume at The Sentry in early January.
The Hero World Challenge takes place this week in the Bahamas, and the field is stacked with the game's best players. Here's who our experts like to contend and win.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|67
|2,722
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|199
|2,664
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|283
|2,639
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|334
|2,625
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|590
|2,568
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,095
|2,446
