Will Zalatoris switches to broomstick-style putter ahead of Hero World Challenge

The switch will prove worthwhile if he can come anywhere close to replicating Lucas Glover’s success. Glover was known throughout his career as one of the TOUR’s pre-eminent ball-strikers, but a decade-long battle with the yips had hindered him. Glover switched to the broomstick-style L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max putter and it quelled his on-green frustrations. The switch led to one of the season’s best stories, with the 43-year-old winning the Wyndham Championship to get in the FedExCup Playoffs and following with a win in the first Playoffs event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.