Expert Picks: Barbasol Championship
1 Min Read
See who our experts think will be lifting the trophy at Keene Trace Golf Club
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Barbasol Championship takes place this week from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. Here are who our experts like to contend this week.
Note: This event is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game, but the Genesis Scottish Open is and you can find our Expert Picks here.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Barbasol Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Loading...