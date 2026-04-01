Oakley unveils latest golf eyewear, Suture Jacket and Fusion Collection apparel
3 Min Read
Min Woo Lee wearing Oakley Golf. (Courtesy Oakley Golf)
Written by Lisa Antonucci
There’s a different kind of confidence showing up on the first tee right now.
It’s in the way players carry themselves. The way they see the course. Even the way they show up visually.
The next generation of players isn’t walking away from tradition – they’re building on it. Bringing personality, pace and perspective into every part of the game – especially how they see it and how they express it.
That’s where Oakley’s next chapter begins.
Oakley taps directly into that shift, spotlighting a new era of golf style rooted in performance and individuality. It starts with vision – but it doesn’t end there. This moment signals something bigger: a broader evolution for Oakley Golf built on the belief that the future of the sport is defined by evolution, not imitation.
Led by a crew that includes TOUR winner Min Woo Lee, two-time NBA champion turned collegiate golfer J.R. Smith, pro golfer and fashion voice Paris Hilinski and supercross and motocross champion Chase Sexton, Oakley Golf’s latest launches showcase a version of golf that feels different in the best way – less scripted, more expressive.
These athletes aren’t ignoring the game’s history. They’re just not boxed in by it. And that same mindset carries into what they wear, how they move and how they show up on the course.
At the center of that expression is Oakley’s latest frame offering, the Suture Jacket, available April 19.
Designed to be different, the Suture Jacket brings an edgy aesthetic that speaks to where sport – and golf style – is headed next. Its DNA traces back to Fang, one of Oakley’s most iconic lifestyle designs, now reimagined with a performance edge. Transparent silicone temple socks with underlying spike details create a distinctive look that stands out on the course, while delivering the comfort and stability players need to stay locked in.
But style alone isn’t the story.
Across every round, performance begins with clarity. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology is engineered to enhance contrast, sharpen detail and help players read the course more precisely –tracking ball flight, picking up subtle breaks and adjusting to shifting light in real time. New this year, the Prizm Slate lens is fine-tuned for cloudier days and heavily shaded conditions, boosting color vividness across natural greens and blues while increasing light transmission. Because at this level, clarity isn’t optional – it’s essential.
That same balance of performance and expression extends beyond eyewear and comes fully to life in the Oakley Golf Fusion Collection.
This is a head-to-toe system designed for how the modern game is actually played: dynamic, all-day, and constantly moving between moments. Driven, curated and tested by Smith, the collection reflects a perspective shaped by competition, creativity and a genuine love for the game.
“Golf gave me peace. It gave me structure. It gave me something new to learn every day,” Smith says. “I respect the game, but I also believe the game should make room for more kinds of people. The Fusion Collection is about confidence, identity, and being yourself on the course. Oakley has always been about disruption and originality – that’s what drew me in to being part of this collection.”
J.R. Smith wearing Oakley Golf. (Courtesy Oakley Golf)
Built with a first-of-its-kind blend of materials and engineered for movement, precision and adaptability, each piece is designed to perform under pressure – without losing style. The result is a collection that doesn’t just fit the modern golfer, it reflects them. The collection includes:
- Edge Elite Golf Shoe: A reimagined approach to golf footwear, built to transition seamlessly from off the course to on it. A waterproof membrane and zippered weather shield prepare it for any conditions, while a lace-less bungee pull-cord system delivers a secure, locked-in fit across varied terrain.
- Fusion Jacket: A lightweight, weather-ready layer featuring wind-stop construction and a hydro-free DWR finish. Bonded seams and tapeless zippers reduce bulk while enhancing durability and mobility through the swing, with functional details like an integrated eyewear loop and adjustable bungee hem.
- Shoeone Bag: Designed for seamless transition on and off the course, this lightweight, durable bag offers multi-pocket storage for shoes, eyewear and essentials. A full zip opening and elastic drawcord closure keep gear protected, while customizable details add a personal touch.
- Fusion Chino: A modern golf staple engineered with stretch-woven fabric, sonic-welded seams and abrasion-resistant construction. Ventilated for breathability and built for all-day comfort, it delivers a clean look without sacrificing performance.
- C1 Fusion Top: A performance-driven take on a classic golf shirt, featuring breathable jacquard construction with body-mapped ventilation. The V-neck open collar – subtly inspired by Smith’s basketball roots – adds a modern edge, while an embedded eyewear loop keeps essentials close.
- Fusion Cap: Lightweight and technical, with laser-cut ventilation, reflective detailing and breathable mesh for airflow in warm conditions. Integrated side storage for eyewear and an adjustable drawcord closure round out a design built for both function and feel.
A look at Oakley Golf's Fusion Chino, Fusion Jacket, Fusion Windbreaker, Fusion Cap and Edge Elite Golf Shoe. (Courtesy Oakley Golf)
Together, it’s more than a collection – it’s a reflection of where the game is going.
Because golf isn’t being rewritten. It’s being expanded. Made more personal. More expressive. More connected to how players live, move and compete.
From the first tee to the final putt, that shift is visible in the confidence, in the creativity and in the way players choose to show up. Oakley isn’t just responding to that evolution – it’s helping lead it.