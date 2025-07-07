Callaway's mysterious new X Forged irons are finally coming to U.S. market

“This iron was originally designed by our Japanese team, with Japan, Korea, and all of the Asian markets in mind, so there are a lot of fingerprints that you’ll typically see on products coming out of those areas on the X Forged, specifically that high-polish chrome look, and then sort of a sharper, higher toe, which is a very Asian-preferred look,” said Callaway Tour rep Johnny Thompson. “They rolled them out in Asia, but there’s so much crossover with other tours outside of the PGA TOUR, like the LPGA and DP World Tour, so you get players on those tours working with our Asian teams, who had these golf clubs available for their staff. Then all of a sudden they started to see them, and they’re like, ‘This is the best-looking iron they’ve ever seen.’ So they started to show up on the DP, and with a lot of Korean, KLPGA, crossover to LPGA, and they just kind of trickled out that way. …