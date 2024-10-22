Ryo Hisatsune shares reason for unique fairway wood setup at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

“This is my 4-iron, a different one than before,” Hisatsune says. “I got the new P7CB. I only have the 4-iron. This helps me shoot higher when I need a 220 to 230-yard shot with a long-iron. From 5-iron to pitching wedge I use P7MC. This is the gear I go for. The most important point for me is to shoot higher, and it’s been very helpful. It helps me put it close to the pin, so I have a lot of trust in this club. I have been using this for the past year.”