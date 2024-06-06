Why Wyndham Clark is changing driver, putter at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ... again

As of now, Titleist hasn’t officially launched the GT drivers to retail, so we’re still in the dark regarding what technology upgrades have been made underneath the hood, so to speak. What we do know, though, is that Clark currently ranks fifth in ball speed on the PGA TOUR, averaging a blazing 184.96 mph per drive. With 2-3 mph more ball speed, he’d hypothetically surpass Rory McIlroy (185.61 mph) on the ball speed leaderboard and overtake third place.