Why Wyndham Clark is changing driver, putter at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ... again
3 Min Read
Wyndham Clark's PXG prototype mallet putter at the 2024 Memorial. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
The last time Wyndham Clark changed his driver and putter in the same week, he shot a course-record 60 during the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, en route to winning his third PGA TOUR title.
He'll be looking to double down on that success this week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he’s set to change both his driver and putter, yet again.
Truth be told, Clark isn’t the type of golfer to change around his equipment just on a whim. He doesn’t test much from week to week, and when he does, it’s with intention.
At the top end of the bag, Clark is set to change into Titleist’s new GT2 driver during the first week it’s being made available to PGA TOUR players. On Monday, Titleist officially unveiled its new lineup of GT drivers and fairway woods, and Clark plans to become one of the early adopters of the new technology as competition begins on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Wyndham Clark's new Titleist GT2 driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Interestingly, Clark was relatively late to make a permanent switch into the company’s previous TSR3 driver. Although the TSR drivers first launched in 2022, Clark was back-and-forth with the 2020 TSi3 driver and the 2022 TSR3 driver until the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024.
This time around, things appear to be different.
On Wednesday, GolfWRX.com caught up with Clark to get his take on the new GT2 driver, and why he’s switching so quickly.
“It’s faster (than my previous TSR3),” Clark said. “I felt like I got 2-3 mph more ball speed, which is amazing. And it has really consistent spin, which is obviously huge for what we do out here.”
As of now, Titleist hasn’t officially launched the GT drivers to retail, so we’re still in the dark regarding what technology upgrades have been made underneath the hood, so to speak. What we do know, though, is that Clark currently ranks fifth in ball speed on the PGA TOUR, averaging a blazing 184.96 mph per drive. With 2-3 mph more ball speed, he’d hypothetically surpass Rory McIlroy (185.61 mph) on the ball speed leaderboard and overtake third place.
Additionally, more consistent spin rates would mean more accurate and predictable drives, leading to more fairways hit.
On the bottom end of the bag, Clark will likely play his first event since 2023 without an Odyssey Jailbird putter in the bag.
In case you forgot, Clark and Rickie Fowler were the trendsetters who brought the 2014 Odyssey Versa Jailbird back to the forefront of the golf market in 2023. Clark then switched into the upgraded Odyssey Ai Jailbird during the week of his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
This week, however, Clark is going back in time, switching into a PXG prototype mallet that he used in 2022.
Wyndham Clark's PXG prototype mallet putter at the 2024 Memorial. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“Just at home, you know, you’re practicing and putting a lot,” Clark told GolfWRX.com. “I was looking at it all the time. I said, ‘This looks really good.’ I took it out one day, just messing around with it, and I rolled everything in. And then the next couple days, I did the same thing. So I said, ‘OK, let’s do it. Let’s go with it.’”