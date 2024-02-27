Jake Knapp explains why he used two drivers during first PGA TOUR victory at Mexico Open at Vidanta
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Jake Knapp stole the hearts of golf fans at last week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta. The 29-year-old, who spent years toiling on golf’s lower levels and worked as a nightclub bouncer to keep his dream alive, was arguably the most endearing winner of 2024.
However, Knapp’s inspirational story wasn’t the only source of his appeal. Fans also marveled at his smooth swing, which is capable of producing incredible ball speeds. Knapp ranks seventh on TOUR in average Ball Speed (183.9 mph) and 11th in Driving Distance (308.6 yards).
With two drivers in his winning equipment setup, Knapp just might steal the hearts of the golf club enthusiasts, too.
Jake Knapp's 9-degree PING G45 driver. (Credit GolfWRX)
Knapp may be a TOUR rookie, but he’s experienced enough to know what works for him. And it’s not a 3-wood.
“I put in a 3-wood every once in a while, but I was just never able to find one that I loved,” Knapp told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday. “Three woods, in general, I just hit on the bottom of the face. They spin a lot and don't go anywhere.”
Rather than using a fairway wood, Knapp goes with a TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver that has 13.5 degrees of loft. The club complements his 9-degree Ping G425 LST driver.
Jake Knapp's 13.5-degree TaylorMade BRNR Mini driver. (Credit GolfWRX)
During a fitting session in Oklahoma last year, Knapp told his fitter he was looking for a club that goes 286 yards, and his first three shots with the mini driver went between 285 and 290.
“It's just an easier club to hit than a 3-wood,” Knapp explained. “It spins more off the ground, but I don't need it off the ground too often. And from 270+ yards away, you're not really trying to be too precise. You're just trying to get it up around the green most of the time. So, for me, it's really just a tee club and kind of a fairway finder for me.”
As for the rest of his set, Knapp has an 8-club deal with PXG (rather than a 13- or 14-club deal, which is common on the PGA TOUR) to ensure he has the freedom he needs to feel comfortable.
Jake Knapp's set of PXG irons. (Credit GolfWRX)
“I kind of decided after leaving (my previous club sponsor) after 2022 that I just wanted to play whatever is going to give me the most freedom,” Knapp explained. “I just felt I was at an age and point in my career where I just wanted to play what I was most comfortable with. I didn’t want to play anything from top to bottom. If I felt I needed to switch, I wanted to be able to.
“So, I went to (Scottsdale National), and I got fit for everything from 60-degree (wedge) all the way through driver, putter, and all that. … I've used their driver on and off for a few events here and there on the Korn Ferry Tour, but for the most part, I really haven't changed too much.”
Jake Knapp's PXG driving iron. (Credit GolfWRX)