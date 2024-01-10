TOUR-winning Blueprint 'S' and 'T' models advance performance in forged-iron category
3 Min Read
A look at the new PING Blueprint “S” and “T” model irons. (Photo courtesy of PING)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
PHOENIX – A long-time leader in iron innovation and performance, today PING introduced the Blueprint S and Blueprint T, two new forged iron models engineered and custom-built for golfers seeking to improve their games through Tour-proven technology.
The Blueprint S and Blueprint T are available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world beginning today.
“Our two Blueprint irons represent a new strategy for us in the forged-iron category,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and President. “With the forged and forgiving cavity-back design of the S and the traditional muscle-back shape of the T, we’re targeting a wider range of golfers who prefer Tour-style forged irons. The Blueprint name is a signal to skilled golfers looking for control, precision and feel from their irons. As the name implies, no details have been overlooked in the development of the new irons. Both models are engineered and manufactured to exacting standards and deliver the performance expected in a PING iron.”
Developed following extensive testing with top PING professionals, the Blueprint S delivers score-lowering performance in a forged cavity-back design. Much of the design influence can be attributed to PING’s long line of Tour-proven “S” series irons.
The compact shape fits the discerning eye with a thin top line and minimal offset. The forged 8620 carbon steel head boasts a clean cavity design, distinguished by an eye-catching textured pattern and hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish. The grooves are precision-milled for optimal launch and spin. A high-density toe screw and shaft tip weight allow for swing weight fine-tuning.
“The Blueprint S is going to be a pleasant surprise for a lot of golfers who might not think they are good enough to play them,” Solheim said. “Its design speaks to the lower handicap, but its technology broadens its appeal to the player who is looking for a forged, blade-style iron that’s a little easier to hit but still delivers the look and feel expected in a blade.”
A patented construction technology called “Precision Pocket Forging” in the Blueprint S allows for a pocket to be forged into the cavity of the 3-, 4- and 5-irons. The pocket saves 10 grams of weight, which is reallocated to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and optimize the center of gravity position for more distance and trajectory control. An elastomer insert is concealed in the pocket of the 3-5 irons ensuring the solid feel and sound expected in a forged players iron.
For the highly skilled golfer who relies on workability and prefers the size and look of a muscle back, the Blueprint T is engineered as a single-piece, 8620 carbon steel forging that puts a premium on trajectory control and superb feel. Its muscle-back design concentrates mass through the impact zone to ensure a pleasing sound and feel with the workability to take on any shot.
A shorter heel-face height allows the hosel transition to blend smoothly into the top rail, creating a clean, distraction-free appearance at address. The narrow soles enable consistent turf interaction in all conditions. Precision-milled grooves ensure the preferred launch and spin for players who rely on pinpoint control. A high-density toe screw and shaft tip weight provide precise swing weight control and a slight boost in MOI.
The Blueprint T lofts match the Blueprint S and i230 irons to allow golfers to create blended sets within PING’s precision iron offerings. The standard length of the Blueprint T 3-9 irons is a 1/4 inch shorter than Blueprint S to promote a lower ball flight. For more information head to ping.com.