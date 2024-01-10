PING G430 MAX 10K driver sets new inertia, forgiveness standards
2 Min Read
PING'S G430 MAX 10K driver (Photo Courtesy of PING)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
PHOENIX – Founded by Karsten Solheim nearly 65 years ago on the concept of engineering more forgiving, easier-to-hit golf clubs, PING continues that never-ending pursuit with the introduction of the G430 MAX 10K driver, its highest moment of inertia (MOI), most forgiving and straightest driver to date.
The G430 MAX 10K driver is available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world.
“Our new G430 MAX 10K joins the G430 driver family and earns the distinction of being the most forgiving driver we’ve ever engineered,” said PING CEO and President John K. Solheim. “The ‘10K’ in the name refers to its record-setting combined MOI that exceeds 10,000 grams per square centimeter. It's a great addition to our G430 driver line, giving golfers another custom-fitting option loaded with innovations. It has a lot of the proven performance of the G430 MAX driver, but differs in several ways from a design standpoint, including a fixed backweight, larger head profile and a Carbonfly Wrap crown – each contributing to the new level of forgiveness.”
The fixed tungsten backweight in the multi-material 460cc head contributes to the record-setting MOI as it drives mass down and back to increase forgiveness and optimize the center of gravity position, lowering spin and ensuring ball-speed preservation across the clubface for added distance. The heavier backweight (28 grams) is in part achieved by weight savings of 5 grams from the Carbonfly Wrap crown (13 grams installed) to create a powerful combination of accuracy and distance to meet the performance needs of all golfers.
PING’s biggest head profile to date maximizes the USGA-allowable heel-toe and front-back dimensions to extend the perimeter weighting, adding to the forgiveness while staying within the 460cc volume limit. The larger, confidence-inspiring head helps square the golfer to the target and produces a less muted and slightly louder sound than the G430 MAX to give golfers a sense of even more powerful, satisfying tee shots.
PING engineers advanced the face technology of the G430 driver family by thinning the forged T9S+ titanium face of the G430 MAX 10K. The shallow face height and variable face thickness (VFT) are optimized for more flexing to ensure faster ball speeds. Spinsistency, a variable face curvature innovation, delivers consistent spin across the entire face, helping preserve ball speed on mis-hits for more distance and accuracy.
The lighter overall weight of the G430 MAX 10K HL driver offers all the technology and performance of the standard version, including the record-setting MOI, for slower-swing-speed golfers who don’t generate sufficient clubhead speed and ball velocity from traditionally weighted clubs. Custom engineered and custom-built at 46 inches with a lighter backweight (19 grams), ultra-light shafts (PING Alta Quick 35/45) and grip (Lamkin UTx Lite, 41 grams), the result is a lower overall system weight so golfers can swing faster and generate more ball speed for higher-launching, longer-carrying and straighter tee shots. Available in 9-, 10- and 12-degree lofts. For more information head to ping.com.