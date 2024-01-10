PING G430 MAX 10K driver sets new inertia, forgiveness standards

“Our new G430 MAX 10K joins the G430 driver family and earns the distinction of being the most forgiving driver we’ve ever engineered,” said PING CEO and President John K. Solheim. “The ‘10K’ in the name refers to its record-setting combined MOI that exceeds 10,000 grams per square centimeter. It's a great addition to our G430 driver line, giving golfers another custom-fitting option loaded with innovations. It has a lot of the proven performance of the G430 MAX driver, but differs in several ways from a design standpoint, including a fixed backweight, larger head profile and a Carbonfly Wrap crown – each contributing to the new level of forgiveness.”