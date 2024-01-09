TaylorMade unveils Qi irons, expanding facets of precision, distance in game improvement

To enhance sound and feel, the 2024 Qi irons feature re-engineered “HYBRAR Echo Dampers” in the 4- through 9-irons. Individually designed for each iron, these dampers incorporate strategically placed ribbed structures that sit behind the face. Each iron face aligns with the damper, effectively reducing unwanted vibrations. Furthermore, the Echo Damper collaborates with “Cap Back Design” and a 360 undercut with thick-thin topline geometry to maximize coefficient of restitution (COR) – the energy transferred between club and ball – and forgiveness while maintaining a desirable sound and feel.