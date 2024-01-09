TaylorMade unveils Qi irons, expanding facets of precision, distance in game improvement
4 Min Read
Written by TaylorMade Golf
CARLSBAD, Calif. — TaylorMade Golf introduces the all-new Qi Irons, a blend of minimalistic aesthetics and advanced multi-material technology. Qi irons aim to deliver the optimal combination of distance, accuracy and solid feel in an inviting game-improvement package.
At the heart of the Qi Iron is an individual head optimization, organic face designs and flighted center of gravity (FLTD CG), all working in unison to help golfers minimize the right miss. This helps with straighter and more accurate shots. Read the chart below to see how Qi irons stack up compared to other leading game improvement sets.
"Qi Irons represent a fusion of performance and design, delivering a combination of distance and accuracy with a solid feel unexpected of game improvement irons,” said Matt Bovee, director of Product Creation, Irons. “We rely on a team of technologies to make this possible, with the ultimate goal of giving golfers straight distance that outperforms the competition."
With Qi Irons, TaylorMade debuts its new “Integrated System Design”, a suite of technologies aimed at optimizing each individual iron head. The advantage of the system lies in the ability to facilitate communication among key technologies throughout the engineering process. This is crucial because the face design, Speed Pocket functionality and mass distribution are intricately interconnected, collectively influencing ball speeds, launch angles and spin rates.
Driven by organic face geometries, “Cap Back Design” and “Speed Pocket technology,” this comprehensive approach tunes the performance of each head to ensure ideal gapping, exemplary ball speeds and consistent launch angles throughout the entire set.
The 4- and 5-irons feature a lower profile backbar design for a low center of gravity that encourages easy launch and towering ball flights. On the other end, shorter irons showcase a backbar design with exaggerated heel-toe weighting for higher inertia, delivering enhanced forgiveness with the ability to control ball flight with scoring clubs. FLTD CG also plays a critical role in optimizing performance throughout the set.
In the simplest terms, the advantage of FLTD CG is easier launch with long irons and better control with short irons. Considering that long irons are generally more challenging to get airborne, the center of gravity is strategically positioned lower to invite easy launch conditions. The center of gravity progressively rises into the short irons, which aids in control, launch, spin, trajectory and accuracy.
Now in its second generation, “Cap Back Design” with “Toe Wrap Construction” blends the advantages of a hollow-body iron with those of a traditional cavity back, replacing the steel back with a more efficient composite badge. The result is a synergistic construction with optimal mass properties, clean lines and a satisfying sound and feel, akin to a player's distance iron such as P·770 or P·790.
To enhance sound and feel, the 2024 Qi irons feature re-engineered “HYBRAR Echo Dampers” in the 4- through 9-irons. Individually designed for each iron, these dampers incorporate strategically placed ribbed structures that sit behind the face. Each iron face aligns with the damper, effectively reducing unwanted vibrations. Furthermore, the Echo Damper collaborates with “Cap Back Design” and a 360 undercut with thick-thin topline geometry to maximize coefficient of restitution (COR) – the energy transferred between club and ball – and forgiveness while maintaining a desirable sound and feel.
“These irons epitomize TaylorMade’s continual evolution in game improvement designs,” Bovee said. “We maintain the elevated forgiveness and ease of use but package it with a clean look that any golfer would proudly display in their bag. In essence, we are delivering both distance and forgiveness within a more consistent and accurate package. All while achieving a larger sweet spot and a feel akin to forged irons.”
Qi HL irons are crafted for players seeking higher launch and faster clubhead speeds. Loft configurations are approximately 2 degrees higher compared to the standard Qi model, contributing to Qi HL’s ability to achieve increased launch angles. Another defining feature is the weight reduction, with like-to-like builds of Qi HL measuring up to 26 grams lighter than a standard Qi iron, a design element intended to enhance clubhead speed and overall performance for a specific audience. Stock shaft options include the KBS Max LITE (steel) and Fujikura Speeder NX 50g (graphite), available in flex options S, R and A.
Specifications, pricing and availability
Available for preorder on Jan. 9 and at retail beginning Feb. 2 the Qi irons ($1099 steel/$1199 graphite) will be offered in 5-PW/AW (7 piece set w/ 4i, SW and LW also available individually) and come equipped with KBS Max MT 85 steel shafts (S, R) or Fujikura’s Ventus Blue graphite shafts (7S, 6R & 5A). For women, the Qi irons will come equipped with the Fujikura Speeder NX TCS 40 shaft.