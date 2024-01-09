TaylorMade Golf unveils Qi10 drivers, fairway woods, rescues
The new Qi10 drivers from TaylorMade. (Courtesy TaylorMade Golf)
Written by TaylorMade Golf
CARLSBAD, Calif. – TaylorMade Golf, an industry leader in technology and innovation, announces the most forgiving family of drivers the company has produced with the groundbreaking lineup of Qi10 Max, Qi10 LS and Qi10 series. The cutting-edge series unlocks a new frontier of forgiveness, with the Qi10 Max hitting the elusive total MOI (Moment of Inertia) of 10,000 grams per square centimeter.
“We’re all about breaking barriers and never looking back,” said Brian Bazzel, vice president of Product Creation. “From the first metalwood to 60X Carbon Twist Face, once we commit and cross a threshold we continue to push the boundaries of innovation. Achieving the 10K inertia mark is yet another one of those in the long history of TaylorMade driving the industry forward.”
In its simplest form, higher MOI equals more forgiveness. Higher MOI reduces head rotation on off-center impacts, protecting ball speed on mis-hits and delivering more consistent launch conditions. This is measurable forgiveness. The Qi10 Max driver boasts a combined total MOI of 10,000 grams per square centimeter (10K), a feat that is the result of advanced lightweight materials, a reinvented head shape and strategic placement of mass.
The forgiveness of Qi10 Max can be a benefit to golfers of all skill levels, from the everyday golfer to a major champion like Team TaylorMade’s Nelly Korda.
Qi10 MAX
The formula for achieving optimal performance in a 10K MOI driver requires the unified integration of four key technologies:
- Advanced Construction with Infinity Crown: TaylorMade’s advanced construction techniques allow strategic mass redistribution, enabling a deep and low Center of Gravity (CG) for optimal launch and spin control while maintaining high MOI. The new crown covers 97% of the top surface creating a clean and elegant look.
- Optimized Head Shape: The Qi10 Max features a shallower head shape that extends from front to back, housing a concentrated mass at the extreme limit from CG. This unique head shape contributes significantly to the clubhead’s inertia by allowing mass to be placed further from the center of the clubhead.
- Carbon Face Technology: The Qi10 Max utilizes the third generation of “60X Carbon Twist Face,” delivering a fast face on center strikes, while also preserving ball speed on mis-hits. This technology works in conjunction with a redesigned ledge that houses the face in a position that flexes in unison to efficiently optimize energy transfer at impact.
- Torque-Control Shaft: TaylorMade’s extensive research and testing led to the development of a shaft with lower torque, promoting improved face closure at impact. This innovation is the final piece in the quest for 10K MOI with TaylorMade performance.
“This quest to 10K is the sum of a variety of proven TaylorMade technologies that have been integrated into a new shape in the Qi10 Max, literally giving us the most forgiving driver in TaylorMade history with the highest MOI we’ve ever achieved,” said Tomo Bystedt, senior director of Product Creation. “On top of it, the evolution of 60X Carbon Twist Face features a new blue color pattern and high contrast topline that works in unison with the Infinity Carbon Crown to provide a very clean and refined look at address position.”
Qi10 LS
Qi10 LS delivers a lower spin and lower launch that is engineered to optimize performance for players with faster swing speeds and higher spin rates. With a deep face and a more compact overall head shape, Qi10 LS will be the preferred driver for many of Team TaylorMade’s TOUR athletes.
Utilized throughout the Qi10 family, the “Infinity Crown” marks a significant leap forward in TaylorMade's carbon crown construction. By extending carbon fiber to the extreme perimeter of the head and aligning it flush with the top of the face, this new design maximizes mass savings. The innovative approach removes excess weight previously located in less advantageous positions, resulting in optimal redistribution of mass for lower CG and better spin properties critical to players who choose the Qi10 LS driver.
Qi10 LS also incorporates a new, more efficient moveable weight that features a single 18-gram steel sliding weight housed by an innovative track system. Strategic shaping along the sole is designed to deliver better aerodynamics with reduced turbulence.
The redesigned structure allows the adjustable weight to move farther forward and lower relative to its predecessor, resulting in a lower balance point and optimized inertia for a more forgiving low-spin experience.
Qi10
The Qi10 driver has been strategically engineered to help players optimize distance and maximize forgiveness, wrapped in a clean, confidence-inspiring package. Qi10 features lower CG projection and higher MOI than previous TaylorMade drivers in this category, creating a driver aimed at golfers seeking the ultimate blend of distance and forgiveness.
A brand new, slightly larger address shape combined with the clean look of the Infinity Carbon Crown and a high contrast topline for enhanced alignment that inspires confidence for all levels of golfers.
Qi10’s re-engineered 60X Carbon Twist Face is significantly lighter than traditional titanium and creates a more efficient energy transfer with a new supporting structure that promotes faster ball speeds. The face is also designed for improved preservation of ball speed on off-center shots.
The entire Qi10 family of drivers features a 4-degree loft sleeve (+/- 2) and builds upon proven TaylorMade technologies such as the “Thru-Slot Speed Pocket” designed to optimize ball speed on low face hits.
Qi10 Fairway
The most widely used version on TOUR and among amateurs, the Qi10 Fairway is the perfect blend of distance and forgiveness, while the precision CG location delivers a combo of high launch and low spin. The Qi10 Fairway incorporates proven TaylorMade technologies such as the “Thru-Slot Speed Pocket” and laser-etched topline. Respectively, these features boost speed on low-face shots and promote consistently accurate alignment. Continuing the legacy of “V Steel technology,” the Qi10 Fairway's sole design improves turf interaction and versatility.
Internal mass pads have been designed for balanced performance, weight has been split between low-forward and low-back to produce a hot trajectory with ample forgiveness.
Qi10 Max Fairway
The Qi10 Max Fairway takes TaylorMade’s proven formula for this target golfer and enhances it for extreme forgiveness and playability. Its larger front-to-back shape allows for increased inertia that’s designed to deliver more stability at impact. A shallower profile and extreme MOI allows for higher launch and forgiveness across the face making this the most forgiving fairway TaylorMade has ever made.
Departing from the traditional, the Qi10 Max Fairway boasts an ultra-high MOI construction, combining low CG projection with a confidence-inspiring 200cc head volume. Internal mass pads have been designed for maximum forgiveness with the weight moved to the low back, making this fairway TaylorMade’s easiest to hit in the line.
Qi10 Tour Fairway
The Qi10 Tour fairway features a titanium head that frees up additional mass for precise CG placement in a compact, TOUR-proven shape. It boasts a lower profile moveable weight system with a 50 gram sliding weight and a 2-degree loft sleeve to offer versatile flight options. Golfers can shift the weight back for higher launch and stability, center it for all-around performance or move it forward for a low-spin ball flight with maximum distance.
New to the Qi10 Tour Fairway is the integration of a TaylorMade Swingweight System (TSS) and the innovative Infinity Carbon Crown. The TSS weight enables precise customization for pinpoint swing weighting, while the infinity crown provides a sleek, clean look at address that makes alignment easy.
Qi10 Tour fairway combines proven TaylorMade innovations like multi-material titanium carbon construction, laser topline alignment and “Twist Face." These features blend seamlessly to enhance overall performance across a variety of on-course scenarios.
Qi10 Rescue
The Qi10 family of rescue clubs is headlined by the all-new Carbon Crown in the Qi10 and Qi10 Max models, which frees up mass for optimal weight distribution and forgiveness. Each Rescue features a different shape with the oversized Qi10 Max, classic Qi10 and compact Qi10 Tour.
The Qi10 Rescue has internal split weighting and low CG to create a versatile Rescue with extremely long distance and easy, high launch. The mid-face height allows for easy launch from tight lies and confidence off the tee. Both Qi10 and Qi10 Max hybrids have the proven V Steel™ sole to improve turn interaction and versatility.
Featuring rear-leaning perimeter weighting and ultra-low CG, the Qi10 Max is a versatile Rescue engineered for high launch and max forgiveness. A shallow face height allows golfers to hit it high from anywhere.
Qi10 Tour Rescue has a deeper forged C300 face with a higher toe that provides a look and performance for players seeking the ultimate combination of distance, workability, control and iron-like turf interaction with excellent versatility. Internal heel-toe weighting promotes added forgiveness with a more compact look.
The entire Qi10 Rescue family features “Thru-Slot Speed Pocket” to optimize speed on low face hits and Twist Face corrective face angles designed to overcome inherent golfer tendencies on mis-hits to produce straighter shots.
Pricing, specifications and availability
Qi10 Max, Qi10 LS and Qi10 are available for pre-order at www.taylormadegolf.com and at retail starting Jan. 9 and available in stores Feb. 2.
Both fairways and hybrids come in three different models: Qi10, Qi10 Max and Qi10 Tour. They are available for preorder starting Jan. 9.