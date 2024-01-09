TaylorMade Golf unveils Qi10 drivers, fairway woods, rescues

“This quest to 10K is the sum of a variety of proven TaylorMade technologies that have been integrated into a new shape in the Qi10 Max, literally giving us the most forgiving driver in TaylorMade history with the highest MOI we’ve ever achieved,” said Tomo Bystedt, senior director of Product Creation. “On top of it, the evolution of 60X Carbon Twist Face features a new blue color pattern and high contrast topline that works in unison with the Infinity Carbon Crown to provide a very clean and refined look at address position.”