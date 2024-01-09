Scotty Cameron launches new Phantom prototype putters at Sony Open in Hawaii
A look at the new Scotty Cameron Phantom mallet putters range. (Courtesy Scotty Cameron)
The Sentry, the first PGA TOUR event of 2024, saw Cameron Young debut a new Scotty Cameron T-5 Tour-Only prototype putter, which displayed visible design departures from Scotty Cameron’s previous Phantom X retail putters released in 2022.
It was unclear last week whether Young’s putter was simply a 1-of-1 design, or whether there was something bigger coming down the pipeline from Scotty Cameron.
A look at Cameron Young’s T-5 Tour-Only prototype putter from Scotty Cameron that he put into play at The Sentry. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
As it turns out, the answer is the latter.
This week at the Sony Open in Hawaii over on the neighboring Island of Oahu, Scotty Cameron officially revealed four new “Phantom” mallet putters, with similar designs to what Young debuted at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The four models that Scotty Cameron revealed on his Instagram page include a T-5 (the model that Young used), a T-5.5, a T-7 and a T-7.5.
A look at the new Scotty Cameron Phantom mallet putters range. (Courtesy Scotty Cameron/Titleist)
Judging by Scotty Cameron’s photos from on-site at the Sony Open in Hawaii, it appears the T-5 and T-7 models are equipped with double-bend hosels, whereas the T-5.5 and T-7.5 models are equipped with short slant necks. It also appears that Young’s specific build, which was equipped with an elongated knuckle-neck hosel, is not part of the core four models that are being offered to players at Waialae Country Club, so at the moment Young’s T-5 putter is actually a one-off design.
It also appears that Scotty Cameron is offering various sightline variations on the crowns of the new 2024 Phantom designs. As pictured above, in a photo posted to Scotty Cameron’s Instagram page on Tuesday, the T-5 and T-5.5 models have three-dot alignment lines, while the T-7 model has three lines (one small black line on the topline, and two longer white lines to frame the ball), and the T-7.5 model displays a unique arrow design for the topline, and two longer white lines.
A look at the new Scotty Cameron Phantom mallet putters range. (Courtesy Scotty Cameron)
The most obvious difference between Scotty Cameron’s former 2022 Phantom putters, and the new 2024 Phantom putters, is the introduction of more angular shapes on either side of the crowns, which appear to help to visibly frame the golf ball at address. Aside from the angular differences, it still remains to be seen what other design, technology and material differences exist between these new options and their predecessors.
For now, Scotty Cameron hasn’t revealed any additional information than what’s available in his Instagram post, we’ll make sure to keep the Equipment Report updated with more info as it comes, and as more players test the products and provide feedback.