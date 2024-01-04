Check out two new custom Scotty Cameron putters going into play at The Sentry
Tom Kim and Cameron Young are playing new Scotty Cameron putters at The Sentry to start the 2024 season. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Tom Kim, Cameron Young to debut new putters for the start of the 2024 season
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Tom Kim and Cameron Young are each debuting new prototype Scotty Cameron putters at The Sentry this week in Hawaii, to start the 2024 FedExCup season.
While the two new putter heads are wildly different from one another – Kim’s putter is a blade and Young’s putter is a mallet – they’re each notable and unique in their own right. Below, we break what’s different about the new heads and why we’re seeing them in action this week for the first time.
Tom Kim’s Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Proto
The back of Tom Kim's Scotty Cameron GSS Proto with Tiffany-blue paintfill. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Kim is no stranger to having a show-stopping Scotty Cameron blade putter that’s customized to his liking. For example, check out the Scotty Cameron GSS Proto with Tiffany-blue paint fill above, which GolfWRX.com photographed in 2022.
This week at The Sentry, though, Kim is debuting an especially detailed GSS Proto head that he worked on closely with Paul Vizanko, director of fitting and player development at Scotty Cameron. Most notably, the company’s popular “Circle T” symbol got a South Korean flag-inspired remix on the sole and heel portion of the milled face.
The face of the Scotty Cameron GSS Proto head that Tom Kim is debuting at The Sentry. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Not only are the cosmetics different, but Kim is also debuting a new Scotty Cameron “Xperimental Prototype” shaft, made by UST Mamiya.
The new Scotty Cameron “Xperimental Prototype” shaft Tom Kim is debuting at The Sentry. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“The design is very unique,” Kim told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday at The Sentry. “It’s really the same head, but there’s a lot more detail to it than in the past. I was in San Diego a few weeks ago with the whole [Scotty Cameron] team, and I was talking to Paul [Vizanko] about what I really wanted. He gave me a few things that he thought would help, and I completely agreed on it. We tried it out with my putting coach and tested everything, because it obviously has a new shaft, too. The numbers are the same, but I’m aiming it better, and setting it up better, so it was a no-brainer to put it in play.”
Cameron Young’s Scotty Cameron T-5 Tour Only prototype
Young is quite familiar with the Scotty Cameron T-5 Tour Only mallet head, which is characterized by its dual-winged shape. Young has been playing that putter style for years.
However, this week Young’s T-5 putter appears to have gotten a serious makeover when it comes to the shaping of the head, and how the angles of the putter design help frame the ball at address.
Check out the three comparison photos below, showing his T-5 putter from the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship and his new T-5 prototype at The Sentry in 2024.
According to Young, he received the putter for the first time just a week ago. He said the general shape and performance are quite similar to his previous T-5 heads, but he noted the more compact overall profile and new angular shapes as improvements, making it an easy switch this week.
As with his previous T5 prototypes, Young’s new version also has a knuckle-neck construction, which helps achieve the desired toe hang and produce the proper release of the putter face at impact.
New year, new Scotty Camerons, indeed.