Check out two new custom Scotty Cameron putters going into play at The Sentry

“The design is very unique,” Kim told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday at The Sentry. “It’s really the same head, but there’s a lot more detail to it than in the past. I was in San Diego a few weeks ago with the whole [Scotty Cameron] team, and I was talking to Paul [Vizanko] about what I really wanted. He gave me a few things that he thought would help, and I completely agreed on it. We tried it out with my putting coach and tested everything, because it obviously has a new shaft, too. The numbers are the same, but I’m aiming it better, and setting it up better, so it was a no-brainer to put it in play.”