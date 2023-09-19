TaylorMade unveils new Spider Tour Series
5 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The familiar shape of TaylorMade’s Spider putters has been seen on TOUR for nearly two decades, used by the likes of Rory McIlroy to claim some of the game’s biggest prizes.
On Tuesday, the company announced the release of the Spider Tour series, a family of five unique models of the mallet putter. The Spider putters feature multi-material construction to increase stability by pushing weight low and back in the head. Engineers created superstructures that maintain the shape of a classic Spider Tour, then utilized thin wall undercuts to remove excess weight.
A steel wireframe construction allows engineers to better control weight distribution and the location of the center of gravity. The Spider Tour series feature various centers of gravity to fit a wide variety of putting styles, while also arming custom fitters with an array of options.
The putters also feature a new HYBRAR Echo Damper that is also seen in TaylorMade distance irons such as the Stealth and Stealth HD. It is placed directly behind the face to dampen unwanted vibrations, delivering premium sound and feel on every putt.
With the Spider Tour Series, TaylorMade is utilizing the same Pure Roll insert that rose to prominence with the original Spider X putter. Molded from a Surlyn material, it delivers a soft yet responsive feel with grooves that are angled 45° downward to help impart better topspin and an end-over-end roll.
The Gunmetal PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish not only enhances the aesthetics of the putters but also provides enhanced durability and a sense of luxury that elevates the overall quality of the family. The PVD coating creates a robust barrier that helps protect the surface from the rigors of regular use and exposure to various environmental elements.
“Spider putters have long been synonymous with stability, which directly translates to high-MOI performance,” said Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade’s VP of product creation. “The unconventional shape creates a more stable platform that protects ball speed on mis-hits and delivers a more consistent roll across the face. Our new Spider Tour Series maintains our iconic technological features, including True Path and Pure Roll, while also delivering a range of shapes and CG locations to match a variety of putting styles.”
The new series features different weight options with different center of gravity placements to help different golfers putt better. Here is a look at the various options
Spider Tour
Spider Tour is one of the most recognizable shapes in the putting world, accounting for dozens of victories on professional tours across the globe.
The Spider Tour’s center of gravity is 35 mm from the face, features 5,700 MOI and 29 degrees of toe hang on a small slant hosel. Spider Tour has over 700 MOI more than the previous model.
Amidst the recent trend of counterbalance putters on Tour, Spider Tour also comes in a 38-inch counterbalance model with a 17-inch SuperStroke 3.0 grip.
Spider Tour X
Made popular as McIlroy’s putter of choice, the Spider X shape has been one of the most sought-after in the franchise. It was originally designed to convert players who loved blade putters into mallets, using a compact shape and modern look to deliver a more blade-like feel with the added benefits of alignment and forgiveness that are incumbent to Spider putters.
TSS weights in Spider Tour X are placed farther forward, generating more face rotation and a center of gravity that is 33 mm from the face compared to 35 mm of Spider Tour. This model has MOI of 5,000 and 30 degrees of toe hang on the small slant hosel.
Spider Tour Z
Spider Tour Z is one of two new shapes in this lineup, paying homage to the Spider Tour with a wing shaped back. The perimeter of this putter sits low in the ground to provide a comfortable feeling at address and help frame the golf ball for easy alignment. TSS weights on this model are placed very far forward to encourage more face rotation and a blade-like feel.
Its center of gravity is 29 mm from the face, 5,050 MOI and 29 degrees of toe hang with a small slant hosel.
Spider Tour V
Spider Tour V eliminates the wing structure and creates a more modern streamlined look. It is the smallest putter in shape and size in the lineup, providing the most rotation of the bunch.
Spider Tour V has a CG location of 27 mm from the face, MOI of 4,900 and 32 degrees of toe hang with a small slant hosel.
Spider Tour S
The Spider Tour S is a larger version of the original Spider. The putter head is 3 mm longer and 8 mm wider in comparison. Spider Tour S is constructed at a heavier head weight and only offered at 35-inch and 38-inch lengths, with both featuring counterbalance grips for maximum stability.
Spider Tour S has a CG location of 38 mm from the face, 6,063 MOI and is face balanced. It will be available in Spring of 2024.
Spider Tour series putters are available for pre-order in stores and at www.taylormadegolf.com starting Sept. 19 and available at retail Oct. 27 for $349.99 USD. All models come equipped with a white/yellow SuperStroke GT 1.0 Pistol grip and gloss black PVD KBS shaft.
TaylorMade will also offer a customization and personalization program for the Spider Tour and Spider Tour X models. MySpider Tour and MySpider Tour X gives golfers the option to customize the finish on their putter with four finish options:
- Hydro Blast
- Black
- Gunmental
- Rose Gold
Golfers can choose the feel of their face insert within the MySpider program for the first time. For a customized playing experience that suits the golfer’s style, MySpider allows golfers to select the color that represents their game and pair it with their desired feel - whether that's a soft feeling or a firm roll.
The TPU Surlyn insert promotes a classic softer feel at impact with a more muted sound and TaylorMade’s Pure Roll™ insert features grooves at a downward 45° angle designed to optimize roll characteristics. Color options for the TPU Surlyn inserts are: black, grey or white.
Pure Roll technology is also available in TaylorMade’s aluminum insert available in 10 colorways delivering a slightly firmer feel at impact.
Additional personalization offerings include: sightline, sightline color, true path, face insert, sole plate, back badge, weight color and two headcover options.
MySpider and MySpider Tour X are available for $420 USD. More information is available at www.taylormadegolf.com.