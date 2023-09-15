TaylorMade unveils Ryder Cup-inspired Stealth 2 drivers ahead of clash in Rome
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup matches in Rome later this month, TaylorMade on Friday introduced two limited-edition Stealth 2 drivers inspired by the upcoming clash: one draped in the colors of “Old Glory” and the other flying the blue and gold of Europe.
The driver features a new 60x Carbon Twist Face, designed to build on the speed-producing success of the original face that optimized energy transfer for fast ball speeds. The new face design features an advanced version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), according to the release, which will help maintain ball speed on off-center strikes and increase forgiveness. It weighs 24 grams – 2 grams lighter than the original Stealth face – and is designed to have an expanded COR area for a larger sweet spot and boosted performance.
Additionally, the face is encased by a polyurethane cover that TaylorMade touts as a “revolutionary nanotexture technology” that can help finetune launch and spin to optimize total distance regardless of playing conditions.
Other features of the Stealth 2 include:
· Designed for speed and forgiveness: The corrective tendencies of Twist Face™ combined with advanced ICT help maintain ball speed and accuracy on off-center strikes. A lightweight full-carbon body allows engineers to harvest mass and strategically place weight for optimal launch and forgiveness.
· Asymmetric inertia generator: The inertia generator remains the foundational source of refined aerodynamic properties. The result is a slippery-fast head shape that aids in swing speed generation on the downswing for golfers at every level. It is outfitted with a 25-gram rear weight for incredible MOI (moment of inertia) and forgiveness.
· Thru-slot speed pocket: The flexible Speed Pocket™ design is engineered to maximize ball speeds and produce additional forgiveness on low-face strikes.
TaylorMade Limited Edition Stealth 2 Teams Edition specs:
Loft(s): 9.0, 10.5
Hand: right- and left-handed
Lie: 56°-60°
Volume: 460cc
Length: 45.75”
Swing weight: D4
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Red 5 (USA), Blue 5 (Europe); stiff or regular flex
Grip: Golf Pride MCC (USA or Europe) 46.5g 0.600 Round