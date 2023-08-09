The clubs NBA superstar Jayson Tatum used at the FedEx St. Jude pro-am

Most notably, Tatum uses extra-large grips to suit his extra-large hands. He also uses a custom baby blue Jordan brand golf bag with his “JT” logo, a mixed set of irons (his stepfather/caddie says he’s still testing out new PXG irons), and he uses a custom Scotty Cameron TourType SSS putter, which is stamped “Deuce,” the nickname for his son Jayson Jr. Tatum also uses a custom-stamped “Big Deuce” Titleist golf ball.