The clubs NBA superstar Jayson Tatum used at the FedEx St. Jude pro-am
Jayson Tatum, an NBA superstar who plays for the Boston Celtics, played in the rain-affected FedEx St. Jude Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday alongside Jon Rahm.
Tatum is an avid golfer, but this was his first PGA TOUR pro-am experience. Knowing that he’d be playing alongside Rahm, Tatum said he wasn’t able to sleep the night before due to the nerves.
Tatum's custom baby blue Jordan brand golf bag with his “JT” logo. (GolfWRX)
Prior to his pro-am debut at TPC Southwind in Memphis, GolfWRX.com caught up with Tatum to see how the 6-foot-11-inch forward sets up his golf bag.
Tatum uses a jumbo grip on his putter. (GolfWRX)
Most notably, Tatum uses extra-large grips to suit his extra-large hands. He also uses a custom baby blue Jordan brand golf bag with his “JT” logo, a mixed set of irons (his stepfather/caddie says he’s still testing out new PXG irons), and he uses a custom Scotty Cameron TourType SSS putter, which is stamped “Deuce,” the nickname for his son Jayson Jr. Tatum also uses a custom-stamped “Big Deuce” Titleist golf ball.
Tatum's putter and ball. (GolfWRX)
Check out Tatum’s full bag specifications below.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X-Flex
3-wood: TaylorMade M4 3HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: TPT Golf
Irons: PXG Gen4 0311 XP (4-7 iron), Ping G710 (8-PW, UW)
Shafts: True Temper Elevate Tour X-Flex (PXG irons), OBAN steel shafts (Ping irons)
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 0311 (50 and 54 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Elevate Tour X-Flex
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType SSS
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1