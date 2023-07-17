Callaway Golf, Jon Rahm announce long-term partnership extension
The global golf superstar has won two major championships and eight worldwide events since joining Callaway in 2021.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Callaway Golf, one of the industry’s leaders in golf equipment design, performance and innovation, and Jon Rahm, one of the best players in the world, announced Monday a new long-term partnership extension.
Rahm joined Callaway in 2021 and earned his first major championship win at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which moved him to No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings. He won three more times in 2022 and has continued his remarkable run of form this season. Rahm leads the PGA TOUR with four wins in 2023, highlighted by his second major championship in April at the Masters, where he delivered a masterful performance to secure the green jacket.
Rahm will continue to play a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey equipment, wear Callaway headwear, TravisMathew apparel and footwear, and champion Topgolf’s global golf entertainment venue business. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will leverage this partnership towards the company’s strategic goal of strengthening its position as the leader in golf equipment globally, as well as its leadership positions across the modern golf ecosystem.
“The golf ball is one of the main reasons why I came to Callaway," Rahm said. "It’s really changed my game because it allows me to hit shots that I simply wasn’t capable of before.”
What’s In Rahm’s Bag
Paradym Triple Diamond Driver (10.5°) – Aldila Tour Green 75TX Shaft
Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood (16°) – Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X Shaft Paradym Triple Diamond
Fairway Wood (18°) – Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X Shaft Apex TCB Irons (4-PW) - Project X 6.5 Shafts
Jaws Raw Wedges (52°, 56°, 60°) – Project X 6.5 Shafts
Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S Putter
A Chrome Soft X Ball
Callaway Tour Authentic Glove
TravisMathew Apparel + Cuater by TravisMathew's "The Ringer" Shoe
“I’ve loved every single driver of theirs that I’ve played. ... With the Paradym, the impact through the balI, even when I mishit it is such a good feeling. I don't know what the hell they have done (with the driver), but it feels amazing," Rahm added.
This extension includes an equity position for Rahm in Topgolf Callaway Brands, a position that both aligns interests and demonstrates Rahm's confidence in the company’s strategic direction of its portfolio of global brands.