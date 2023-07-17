Callaway Golf, Jon Rahm announce long-term partnership extension

Rahm joined Callaway in 2021 and earned his first major championship win at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which moved him to No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings. He won three more times in 2022 and has continued his remarkable run of form this season. Rahm leads the PGA TOUR with four wins in 2023, highlighted by his second major championship in April at the Masters, where he delivered a masterful performance to secure the green jacket.