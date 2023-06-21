Morikawa, Herbert testing new TaylorMade MG4 'Tiger Woods’ wedges
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
TaylorMade’s previous line of Milled Grind 3 wedges – known as “MG3” – were released to the public back in September 2021, and some of the world’s top PGA TOUR players have employed them for the last several years. MG3 wedge users include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Lucas Herbert, to name a few.
The previous MG3 wedges were notable for their RAW face technologies, machine-milled sole geometries, sharp face grooves (called ZTP-17 Groove technology) and raised Micro-Ribs that sat between the primary grooves to enhance friction. They were designed for ultimate greenside spin to increase control of the golf ball, with custom grinds made for versatility.
After the two-year wait, TaylorMade finally unveiled its new MG4 (Milled Grind 4) wedges at the Travelers Championship.
TaylorMade’s new MG4 'Tiger Woods’ wedges
While all TaylorMade’s staffers are expected to test the new designs in the coming weeks, GolfWRX.com spotted MG4 wedges in the bags of Morikawa and Herbert on Tuesday at TPC River Highlands.
Morikawa was spotted with a 50 SB (Standard Bounce), 56 LB (Low Bounce) and a 60 TW (Tiger Woods’ grind).
Herbert populated his bag with a 48 SB, a 56 TW and an ultra-custom grind on his new MG4 60-degree wedge.
“The faces feel like sandpaper, because they’re so grippy,” Herbert told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday. “You feel it straight away around the greens. You’re getting a lot more spin. Even like 80-yard pitch shots, I can see them spinning a lot more, as well.”
Now, what about that custom grind on the 60-degree lob wedge?
“I grew up in Australia, so I just want the bounce shaved off,” Herbert explained. “I play a lot of shots with the face open. It has more bounce than it looks like, but with shots around the green, especially when it’s quite firm, I like to not have too much bounce. Then the 56 I have the TW grind, which has more bounce, so I feel like if I have a shot where I need more bounce, I can just open that up and use the bounce on that.”
Higher bounce wedges tend to benefit golfers with a steep swing, or those who play in wet conditions, to keep the wedge from digging too much into the turf. On the other hand, low bounce options typically benefit shallow swingers, or those who play in firmer conditions.
TaylorMade hasn’t yet revealed retail or technical details on the new MG4 wedges, so we’re still unsure how the designs help to increase spin on short game shots, as Herbert discussed. We do know, however, that players are currently testing the new designs at the Travelers Championship this week.
Stay tuned to our weekly PGA TOUR Equipment Report for more information, and to see who ends up switching to the all-new MG4 wedges in the upcoming weeks.