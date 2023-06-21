Morikawa, Herbert testing new TaylorMade MG4 'Tiger Woods’ wedges

“I grew up in Australia, so I just want the bounce shaved off,” Herbert explained. “I play a lot of shots with the face open. It has more bounce than it looks like, but with shots around the green, especially when it’s quite firm, I like to not have too much bounce. Then the 56 I have the TW grind, which has more bounce, so I feel like if I have a shot where I need more bounce, I can just open that up and use the bounce on that.”