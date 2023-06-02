Cameron Young among those who switch to new Titleist irons at Memorial
Written by GolfWRX
As one of the TOUR’s most demanding setups, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday wouldn’t seem at first blush to be the ideal venue for players to overhaul their iron setups. But that’s exactly what we saw this week, as Titleist launched its new 2023 T-Series irons, which include the T-100, T-150, T-200, T-350 and U-505.
Widespread testing was conducted on Muirfield Village’s driving range earlier this week, and 13 players ended up putting at least one new T-Series iron in the bag on Thursday, with six players changing out their entire set.
Here’s a breakdown of the players who switched, and what they switched into:
- Hayden Buckley: T-100 (4-PW)
- Lanto Griffin: T-100 (4-9 iron)
- Nick Hardy: T-100 (4 iron)
- Brian Harman: T-200 (3 and 5 irons)
- Lee Hodges: T-100 (4-6 iron)
- Beau Hossler: T-200 (5 iron)
- S.H. Kim: T-200 (3 iron), T-100 (4-PW)
- Peter Malnati: T-200 (4 iron), T-100 (4-9 iron)
- Troy Merritt: T-200 (2, 4 and 5 irons)
- Aldrich Potgieter: T-200 (3 iron)
- Scott Stallings: T-200 (4 iron), T-100 (5-PW)
- Ben Taylor: T-100 (4-9 iron)
- Cameron Young: T-100 (4 and 5 irons)
Ben Taylor, who switched into a full set of the new 2023 T-100 irons, said the performance was similar to his old set, but he enjoyed the slight differences in looks and feel.
“The one difference I feel with the club is it just sounds a little different,” Taylor told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “It sounds a little higher pitched, and firmer almost. It still just looks classic as all of their heads look. They’re awesome. I put them straight in the bag. They’re very similar to the older T-100 irons I used to play, but they went to the old school ‘Titleist’ on the back in the center, rather than having it small on the bottom. I prefer that, I like showing it off. I was T-100 before, so that’s what I went into again. I loved them, but I went straight into these. The biggest thing I took away from the cosmetics was they went back to a more classic look, which I like.”
Lanto Griffin, who put in a new set of 2023 T-100 Black irons, was less analytical than Taylor, but no less complimentary: “There’s nothing wrong with them. They certainly ain’t worse than the previous versions.”
Unfortunately, Titleist hasn’t yet revealed information about the new designs, or provided a retail date, so the general public will have to wait for now. In the meantime, however, GolfWRX.com captured up-close images for each iron model, which was made available in both chrome and black finishes to PGA TOUR players this week.
Check out a sampling of the photos below, or head over to GolfWRX.com for the full photo galleries
Titleist 2023 T-100 irons
Titleist 2023 T-150 irons
Titleist 2023 T-200 irons
Titleist 2023 U-505 driving irons