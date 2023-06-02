Cameron Young among those who switch to new Titleist irons at Memorial

“The one difference I feel with the club is it just sounds a little different,” Taylor told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “It sounds a little higher pitched, and firmer almost. It still just looks classic as all of their heads look. They’re awesome. I put them straight in the bag. They’re very similar to the older T-100 irons I used to play, but they went to the old school ‘Titleist’ on the back in the center, rather than having it small on the bottom. I prefer that, I like showing it off. I was T-100 before, so that’s what I went into again. I loved them, but I went straight into these. The biggest thing I took away from the cosmetics was they went back to a more classic look, which I like.”