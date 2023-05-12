The clubs Ph.D. student and violinist William Knauth is using at the AT&T Byron Nelson
William Knauth is a concert violinist, a Ph.D. student at Columbia University, a former All-American golfer at (NCAA Division III) Carnegie Mellon, and is participating in the AT&T Byron Nelson this week.
He is a 24-year old with unique talents, certainly, but he is not a PGA TOUR player. He’s actually not even a professional golfer.
Knauth earned a spot in this week’s field by winning the 2022 Byron Nelson Award, which is given to a graduating college senior who has earned distinction in the classroom, on the golf course, and in the community.
Now, Knauth is making his PGA TOUR debut. (He shot an opening-round 79.)
So, what equipment does the violin-playing amateur have in his bag at the Byron Nelson? GolfWRX.com caught up with Knauth before his Tuesday practice round to find out.
There were no fiddles or bows in his bag, just 14 golf clubs featuring mixed-and-matched brands. Knauth doesn’t have an equipment sponsorship, so it makes sense that his bag lacks uniformity and the newest technologies.
He uses TaylorMade SIM2 and M5 metalwoods, Mizuno MP-18 irons, Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges, and a TaylorMade Spider X mallet putter.
GolfWRX.com’s photo of Knauth’s 8-iron face reveals that he hasn’t changed his irons in quite some time – likely since his playing days at Carnegie Mellon. The center-faced wear mark also confirms that he's a consistent ball striker, or at least that he’s practiced A LOT with those irons.
Check out Knauth’s full bag specifications and photos below.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70-gram 6.5-flex
3-wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VR 8 X
Irons: Mizuno MP-18 Fli-Hi (3-iron), Mizuno MP-18 MB (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120 (3-iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 56, and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper