The equipment Sam Bennett is using at the Masters
U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is playing in Saturday’s final group alongside Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. Bennett, a fifth-year senior at Texas A&M, has impressed at Augusta National with his confidence and accuracy. He is one of the shorter hitters in the field but leads in driving accuracy and has made just one bogey through two rounds.
Bennett has a pretty standard setup through his bag of Ping clubs. One interesting change was his move into the Ping iBlades last August in search of some added height with his iron shots, according to Ping. He won the U.S. Amateur later that month, a victory that earned him his invitation to the Masters.
Here’s a look at the clubs in Bennett’s bag.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana S+ 60TX (tipped 1 inch)
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi AV Tensei White 85 grams
Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila ATX Blue 105 TX
Irons: Ping iblade (4-PW)
Shaft: Nippon 120-X
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro Raw (50, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shaft: KBS Tour 130-X
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4 (Patina finish)
Ball: Titleist ProV1x
Grip: Golf Pride Z-Grip