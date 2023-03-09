Patrick Cantlay explains under-the-radar equipment changes

As Cantlay admits, he’s not usually big into club testing. Case in point, even after becoming an equipment-free agent at the beginning of 2023, he’s still using the same golf club heads that he used in 2022 while under a club contract. In fact, he’s still using a Titleist TS3 driver that was released in 2018, and a Titleist 915F fairway wood from 2014. But, like most golfers in the modern game, Cantlay has worked on increasing his distances and speed, which has led him down a long road of shaft testing.