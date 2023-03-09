Matt Kuchar’s surprising equipment setup at THE PLAYERS

As Mellow explained to GolfWRX, Kuchar remains on staff with Bridgestone, and he continues to work closely with the company on its golf ball design and prototyping. Kuchar is currently using a Bridgestone Tour B X ball, and he’s also using a Bridgestone staff bag that says “#1 Ball Fitter in Golf.” Within his current relationship with the company, he’s simply not expected to play a minimum number of Bridgestone clubs – for the time being.