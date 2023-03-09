Matt Kuchar’s surprising equipment setup at THE PLAYERS
Matt Kuchar, a nine-time PGA TOUR champion and winner of THE PLAYERS Championship in 2012, showed up to this year’s PLAYERS with an unexpected set of golf clubs.
Kuchar, 44, started using Bridgestone golf balls and clubs in 2005 as a member of the company’s tour staff, and he’s been a Bridgestone staffer ever since. Why, then, isn’t he carrying any Bridgestone golf clubs in his Bridgestone staff bag this week?
“Over the last few years, we have really ramped up our focus on the golf ball, and Matt’s current relationship with us is a reflection of that,” said Elliot Mellow, Marketing Manager for Golf Balls & Messaging at Bridgestone Golf. “He continues to play the Tour B X, and we are actually working with him on future versions of his golf ball.”
As Mellow explained to GolfWRX, Kuchar remains on staff with Bridgestone, and he continues to work closely with the company on its golf ball design and prototyping. Kuchar is currently using a Bridgestone Tour B X ball, and he’s also using a Bridgestone staff bag that says “#1 Ball Fitter in Golf.” Within his current relationship with the company, he’s simply not expected to play a minimum number of Bridgestone clubs – for the time being.
GolfWRX.com caught up with Kuchar on Tuesday to see the clubs he’s using this week. Check out his current club specifications below.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR 6X
3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution VII X-Flex
5-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution VII X-Flex
Hybrid: Ping Anser (20 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec HB 8.8
Irons: Srixon ZX7 MK II (5-PW)
Shafts: AeroTech SteelFiber Private Reserve i110cw
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52, 58 and 64 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120S
Putter: Bettinardi Tour Department SS28 Armlock
Golf ball: Bridgestone Tour B X