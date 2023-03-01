Fans can try the King’s clubs this year at Bay Hill
2 Min Read
Part of hands-on experience at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Arnold Palmer was a legendary golfer, businessman, family man, and showman – and he was a legendary golf club tinkerer, too. He didn’t just frequently change clubs, he actually made the adjustments and alterations himself in his storied workshop that was attached to his office in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
At this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation is launching a new “Sincerely, Arnold Palmer – The Latrobe Legacy Campaign.” As part of the launch, the foundation is showcasing a collection of Palmer’s old letters, photos, artifacts, memorabilia and golf clubs in an immersive “Arnie’s Army Legacy Experience” inside the Lexington Cottage located near the 18th green at Bay Hill.
The location of the hands-on experience is no coincidence. Palmer used to host friends and guests for a cocktail party at the Lexington Cottage prior to the tournament’s trophy ceremonies on the 18th green. Now, Palmer’s legacy lives within those same walls, and tournament attendees are invited.
“The goal of this campaign is to ensure Latrobe’s long-term integrity, accessibility and impact,” said Ken Boehner, Chairman and President of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. “The Foundation will continue the role that Mr. Palmer played in inspiring dreams, building character, and shaping the game of golf from its humble grounds.”
Inside the temporary exhibit, fans encounter larger-than-life photos, trophies, artifacts, and memorabilia from throughout Palmer’s life and golfing career.
Visitors are also invited to “Swing Like a King” by hitting shots into a Golfzon simulator using Palmer’s old clubs.
On Tuesday, while inside the exhibit, GolfWRX.com captured photos of the clubs that are available to hit.
A close look at the clubs shows off Palmer’s custom work, in which he grinded the soles of irons and wedges to look and perform exactly how he wanted.
Just last month, GolfWRX.com uncovered a set of Palmer’s Wilson Dyna-Powered Staff Model blade irons that he used to win 14 events, including three majors, from 1960-61. The asking price: $275,000.
The irons available to test at Bay Hill show a nearly identical design, and the most intimidating club that visitors can test out is a Wilson Dyna-Powered Staff Model Arnold Palmer personal 2-iron. The club has a skinny blade construction with a steel shaft, which will certainly test the skills and nerves of anyone daring enough to try and get the ball airborne.
Palmer was a hands-on club tinkerer, and now Arnie’s Army can actually get their hands on the same tools that he himself used years ago.
Can you swing like the King? You can find out this year at Bay Hill.