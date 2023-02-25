Here’s why this PGA TOUR player is using irons from 2013 (that he purchased online!)

The Legacy Black cavity-back irons are Endo forged from S20C, and they have a unique Vibration Dampening Rubber to enhance sound and feel. Due to their designs, the center of gravity is slightly farther back (re: away from the ball at address) compared to the modern irons that Kraft was testing, which allows for a higher launch and more spin. While that’s not always best for every golfer, it’s exactly what Kraft was looking for.