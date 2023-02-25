Here’s why this PGA TOUR player is using irons from 2013 (that he purchased online!)
Written by GolfWRX
Kelly Kraft, a 34-year-old Texan who first played on the PGA TOUR in 2012, is turning back the clocks with a recent equipment switch. Kraft had been searching for irons that could offer him more launch and spin for greater stopping power on the greens, and he found his solution with a set of Callaway Legacy Black irons that he bought online.
The Callaway Legacy Black irons, which Henrik Stenson made famous throughout his career, were first released in 2013, but they were only made available in limited markets outside of North America. They were never actually released in the United States.
The Legacy Black cavity-back irons are Endo forged from S20C, and they have a unique Vibration Dampening Rubber to enhance sound and feel. Due to their designs, the center of gravity is slightly farther back (re: away from the ball at address) compared to the modern irons that Kraft was testing, which allows for a higher launch and more spin. While that’s not always best for every golfer, it’s exactly what Kraft was looking for.
“He bought the irons online out of the blue,” said Dean Teykl, Callaway’s PGA TOUR Manager. “He was looking for something that had more launch and spin, and the Legacy Black irons have a deeper CG than the TCB’s and MB’s that he had been using.”
Since Callaway no longer manufactures that specific iron design, Kraft decided to do his own hunting online and tracked down a set. He’s currently using the irons at the 2023 Honda Classic.
Although Kraft has turned toward the past with his iron set, he’s upgraded to Callaway’s brand new Paradym Triple Diamond driver and fairway woods. According to Tekyl, Kraft was especially impressed with the sound, feel, and tightened downrange dispersion with the driver. Kraft prefers to play a stock right-to-left ball flight off the tee, and the forgiveness that the new Paradym driver provides helps to keep his misses closer to the target line.
Tekyl said that Kraft added a half degree of loft with the new Paradym driver compared to his previous build in order to get the launch a touch higher with the slightly lower-spinning new head.
Kraft switches between a Callaway Paradym 7-wood, a Srixon ZX driving iron, and a Callaway Apex hybrid depending on course conditions and layout. He fills out his bag with a set of Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges, and a custom red Odyssey Versa “2-Ball” putter.
Check out Kraft’s full bag specifications at the 2023 Honda Classic below!
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Synergy 60TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym (3HL; 16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Synergy 70TX
7-wood: Callaway Paradym (21 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Synergy 80TX
Utility: Callaway Apex (2 hybrid; 18 degrees)
Shaft: KBS Prototype 95S+
Irons: Srixon ZX (4 iron), Callaway Legacy Black (5-PW)
Shafts: Project X IO 6.0-flex 110 grams
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Jet Black (50, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball custom red
Grip: Odyssey Garsen Quad Tour