Draws and Fades: Trust Austin Smotherman to emerge from pack in Lone Star State

It would be his first top-20 finish on Tour since his T20 at the 3M Open back in July. He's had some success elsewhere, though, including a solo fourth-place finish at the Amgen Irish Open. Neergaard-Petersen isn't necessarily a perfect course fit. He's decently long off the tee, averaging 308 yards, and his driving accuracy is respectable at 65%. It's really his putter that gives me pause. He also hasn't been the most brilliant ball-striker this season, especially with his irons.