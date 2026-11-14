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R3
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

T1

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-13
Thru
15

-13

T1

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-13
Thru
15

T1

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13
Thru
14

-13

T1

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13
Thru
14

T3

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-12
Thru
17

-12

T3

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-12
Thru
17

T3

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-12
Thru
13

-12

T3

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-12
Thru
13

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
13

-12

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
13

T6

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T6

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T6

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T6

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T6

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T6

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T6

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T6

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T6

Miles Russell
USA
M. Russell
Tot
-11
Thru
16

-11

T6

USA
M. Russell
Tot
-11
Thru
16

T6

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-11
Thru
15

-11

T6

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-11
Thru
15

T6

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
13

-11

T6

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
13

T13

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T13

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T13

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-10
Thru
17

-10

T13

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-10
Thru
17

T13

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-10
Thru
16

-10

T13

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-10
Thru
16
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5H AGO

Rory McIlroy nears record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title, fourth DP World Tour Championship still in sight

2 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Rory McIlroy had a day to forget at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday, ending four shots off the lead and seeing Race to Dubai rival Eugenio Chacarra haul himself back into contention.

Tyrrell Hatton held the lead at the end of the third round after a 4-under 68 to move to 9 under overall, one stroke ahead of Victor Perez (67).

As well as attempting to win the DP World Tour Championship for a fourth time (2012, 2015, 2024), McIlroy is seeking to move past Chacarra in the points list to secure the year-long Race to Dubai title, which crowns the No. 1 player on the DP World Tour.

World No. 2 McIlroy started the day with a share of the 36-hole lead with Hatton. The Northern Irishman had an eagle on the par-5 seventh before four bogeys in an even-par 72, remaining at 5 under and dropping back into a four-way tie for fourth place, including current Race to Dubai leader Chacarra (68).

Chacarra – a 26-year-old Spaniard in his first full season on the DP World Tour – leads McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings by nearly 534 points. On the table this week are 2,000 points for the winner, 1,335 for second place, 752 for third place and fewer and fewer for the minor places.


Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open


“I want to show the world I’m capable to play under pressure, and I think so far I’ve been doing that,” Chacarra said. “I think all of my goals have been done this season. So I’m just playing free. This is an extra bonus to have a chance to win it, and just to enjoy every moment.”

McIlroy is chasing a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title for his career alongside Colin Montgomerie, who won the award when it was called the Order of Merit.

Patrick Reed, third in the Race to Dubai standings, shot a 5-under 67. That left the American tied for 33rd at 3 over after struggling over the first two days.

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1D AGO
McIlroy shares 36-hole lead in Dubai, chases eighth season-long title
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2D AGO
McIlroy opens DP World Tour Championship with 69 to boost bid for record-tying Race to Dubai title
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5D AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
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R3
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

T1

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-13
Thru
15

-13

T1

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-13
Thru
15

T1

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13
Thru
14

-13

T1

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13
Thru
14

T3

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-12
Thru
17

-12

T3

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-12
Thru
17

T3

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-12
Thru
13

-12

T3

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-12
Thru
13

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
13

-12

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
13
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