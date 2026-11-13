PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R2
Suspended

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

2

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T5

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T5

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T5

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T5

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-10
Thru
16*

-10

T5

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-10
Thru
16*

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T9

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T9

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T9

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T9

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T9

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T9

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T9

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T9

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Jeffrey Kang
USA
J. Kang
Tot
-9
Thru
15

-9

T9

USA
J. Kang
Tot
-9
Thru
15
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
10H AGO

Draws and Fades: Back Sami Valimaki’s course fit for top finish in Texas Hill Country

4 Min Read

Draws and Fades

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Austin

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Brad Thomas

The second round of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions was suspended due to darkness, with Trace Crowe (+350) still leading. However, Crowe has yet to finish his round, with two holes remaining. He’ll have to return early Saturday morning to finish before resting up for the third round.

As it stands, Crowe holds a one-stroke lead over Kevin Yu (+610), who fired a blazing 6-under 66. Matching Yu’s 66 was Brian Harman (+750), who sits just two strokes back, giving some life to our in-play outright ticket.

We’ve been drawing parallels all week between Fazio Canyons and other courses on the PGA Tour schedule. I’ve gone back and forth on a few comparisons, but there’s one thing I can’t ignore: This leaderboard looks a lot like this year’s Valero Texas Open.

We already discussed the similarities to TPC San Antonio, and those comparisons are becoming more apparent. Just look at some of the names near the top. Harman won at TPC San Antonio in 2025. Kevin Yu finished seventh at the 2026 Valero Texas Open, and even Sami Valimaki (+2500) had a solid showing, finishing tied for 14th.

Would it be crazy to look at those golfers and see where we can find some value in their current market prices? I don’t think so.

From what I’ve seen, Fazio Canyons has played pretty straight up. You’re either going to play well here, or struggle. Sure, there are exceptions. Some golfers are losing strokes putting despite striking the ball beautifully, while others are putting out of their minds and masking some pretty poor ball striking.

But for the most part, golfers playing close to their baseline have shown pretty quickly whether they’re a good fit for this golf course.

I actually think that’s going to create some stickiness when it comes to course history. Not necessarily this week, because the sample size is far too small, but over the next few years, I think we’re going to identify a very specific type of golfer who consistently excels at Fazio Canyons.

Hit fairways, hit greens and roll in putts. It’s not complicated, but this course seems to reward golfers who can do all three.

Sami Valimaki, Top 10 (+150, FanDuel)

Valimaki is a guy who's done precisely that. He’s hit fairways, gained strokes on approach and rolled the putter well. Sitting T9, it might be a stretch to think he can keep this going for two more rounds, especially given what we’ve seen over the past couple of months.


Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Austin

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Austin


However, I’m going to continue leaning on the course comparison to TPC San Antonio and believe Valimaki still has some strokes to make up.

He’s gained strokes in all three categories through both rounds, although his putting could have been better Friday. What really encourages me is his iron play. Valimaki has lost strokes on approach in far too many events recently, so gaining strokes on approach in back-to-back rounds is a promising sign.

Maybe something clicked. Maybe it didn’t.

But at +150 for a top-10 finish, I think we’re getting way too much value. This feels much closer to a coin flip, and I’ll gladly take my chances on a golfer who fits this course as well as Valimaki.

Doug Ghim, Top 10 (+550, FanDuel)

The second bet might be a little bit of a stretch, but at +550, I feel like we’re getting extra value compared to where this price should be.

Doug Ghim isn’t out of this tournament despite opening with a 1-over 73, where he massively struggled with his irons.

The funny thing about Ghim is how hot and cold his game can be, and that’s something we can use to our advantage.


Doug Ghim hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Austin

Doug Ghim hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Austin


After losing strokes on approach Thursday, Ghim was one of the best iron players in the field Friday, gaining nearly four strokes on approach en route to a 6-under 66.

I actually think that’s repeatable. Look at what he’s done over the past month or two. He’s contended, competed and played some really good golf.

The beauty of the Doug Ghim experience is that he can go out there, throw darts and make birdies without needing much from his putter. But there will come a time when he’ll need to gain strokes putting, and if that happens, he could surge up the leaderboard.

He didn’t gain strokes putting in the second round, but I think there’s a good chance that changes Saturday. If his irons are even remotely close to what we saw Friday, I could see him sitting somewhere around T3 heading into Sunday.

From there, we just need one more big round to cash this ticket.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Draws and Fades: Harman worth a look at Austin Championship
Draws and Fades
Image for article.
3D AGO
Horses for Courses: Smotherman a fit in Texas with chance at three straight wins
Golfbet News
Image for article.
5D AGO
Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
R2
Suspended

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

2

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW